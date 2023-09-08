Jesse Clegg remembers late wife on the anniversary of her death

Wife, Dani Cooperman, passed away in September last year.

Music star Jesse Clegg took to his Instagram Stories to remember his wife, Dani Cooperman, a year after her passing.

On Friday Jesse wrote about how he missed his wife: “One year ago today, Dani passed on. And yet her beautiful energy and deep strength and wisdom remain with us as clear as the light of day. I sense her smiling down on our family and watching our little girl with great joy. Rest in peace my Dani. You are loved and missed by so many.”

Dani lost the battle with cancer on September 8, last year. A year earlier, the couple had welcomed their first child.

Confirming the news at the time, Jesse said his wife fought until the end.

He wrote: “She was diagnosed with cancer last year and fought with incredible courage and grace until the end.

“Her soul has moved on to its next great adventure, and she is now at peace. She will be dearly missed by her family and the many lives that she touched.”

Birthday wishes

On 7 August, Jesse penned a heart-warming message on social media, celebrating his late wife’s birthday.

He said he saw her magic in their baby’s eyes every day.

“Happy birthday my beautiful Dani. I see your magic in our baby every day. You would be so proud of her. You are missed and loved dearly, and your spirit will always shine through our incredible little girl. Rest in peace,” he wrote.

Jesse’s wife died two years after his father, legendary musician Johnny Clegg, passed away of pancreatic cancer.

In a press release, Johnny’s family shared that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015.

“Despite fighting cancer, he continued to tour and perform around the world to pay homage to his fans … Johnny leaves deep footprints in the hearts of every person who considers him/herself to be an African. He showed us what it was to assimilate into and embrace other cultures without losing your identity,” the family said at the time.

Happy birthday my beautiful Dani. I see your magic in our baby every day. You would be so proud of her. You are missed and loved dearly and your spirit will always shine through our incredible little girl. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7abqILSEEm — Jesse Clegg (@Jesse_Clegg) August 7, 2023

