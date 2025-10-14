Rapper Kid X and Soweto TV boss celebrate graduation achievements

Congratulations are in order!

Rapper Kid X and Soweto TV Head of Channel, Dr Mandla Ncinitwa, have both recently achieved new academic milestones.

Kid X, whose real name is Bonginkosi Mahlangu, announced on Instagram that he has completed his studies in Sound and Audio Engineering at Revolution Media Academy.

“We did it. Officially a qualified Sound/Audio Engineer,” he wrote.

He thanked the academy for the bursary programme that allowed him to study and said the opportunity had changed his life.

“A big thank you to my family as well for all the love, support, and encouragement along the way. I couldn’t have done it without you! This achievement is ours,” he added.

A Doctorate in Business Administration

Meanwhile, Soweto TV has congratulated Dr Ncinitwa on earning a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Global University of Science and Technology in Delaware, USA.

Dr Ncinitwa joined Soweto TV in 2007 as a researcher and later became Head of Channel.

In 2010, he created and produced Street Radio, regarded as Africa’s first audio-visual podcast.

The show featured presenters such as Lawrence Maleka, Kamo Bombe, and Kamoo Letsosa, who have since become some of the country’s notable TV personalities.

“Congratulations to Dr Ncinitwa on this significant milestone. Your journey continues to inspire both the industry and the communities you serve!

“This prestigious honour acknowledges Dr Ncinitwa’s exceptional leadership, business insight, and unwavering commitment to the growth and sustainability of Soweto TV,” the station wrote.

