Moja Love clears the air on Jub Jub’s ‘dismissal’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Moja Love has spoken out after reports the channel had dismissed their presenter Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye.

It was reported by the Sunday World that the Uyajola 9/9 host had been fired from his position in light of him sending legal letters to the channel’s CEO, Aubrey Tau, over alleged non-payment of his January salary.

It was also claimed this was also in connection with the alleged verbal assault on his business partner Keabetswe Mokoena.

Moja Love responds over ‘dismissal’

The Sunday World cited a source who claimed the Moja Love host had been fired from his position over using vulgar language towards Mokoena’s mother.

The incident allegedly occurred at the Moses Kotane Arts Festival, an event they both organised last December.

The source claimed to the Sunday World that Jub Jub was shown the door and was “desperate to get his job back”.

When asked for comment by The Citizen, Moja Love’s head of channels Bokani Moyo responded: “Jub Jub is an independent contractor and, therefore, cannot be dismissed as he is not a permanent employee of the channel.

“Moja LOVE is also not at liberty to discuss the contents of his contract as it is confidential and of a privileged nature.“

The talent’s contract was set to expire in March, which means his contract won’t be renewed.

Contract disputes

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tau was not happy with their host’s reported behaviour, where he allegedly violated the channel’s anti-gender-based violence policy.

The media personality in legal letters claimed he wasn’t paid his salary for the month of January and that his contract was ending in March 2023.

The channel disputed the musician’s claims and said he should relook at his contract.

“It is our instructions that our client is contracted to you as the performer for the show called Uyajola 99 effective 18 March 2022, in terms of a written agreement (“the contract”).

“The contract, on this score, was concluded on or about 18 March 2022. Our client was on those basis (sic) contracted on a permanent basis for a duration of 1 (one) year and thus the contract as aforestated still subsists,” Moyo said.