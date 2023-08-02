‘Pulling a Beyoncé’: Why Somizi is ‘not okay’ with Julius Malema [Watch]

By Cornelia Le Roux

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema ending off his keynote address at the party’s 10th anniversary rally with the chanting of the controversial “Kill the Boer”, even made Elon Musk see red.

But while the South African-born billionaire X’ed about “white genocide”, and “court battle” lines have been drawn by opposition parties and lobby groups, Mzansi celebs are frivolously throwing virtual confetti at the EFF leader for his “Beyoncé stunt”.

Malema’s speech at the FNB Stadium on Saturday peaked in dramatic fashion, with a “lift-off” moment on an elevated stage while confetti rained down on him as the music dropped a beat.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk urges Ramaphosa to address Malema’s ‘Kill the Boer’ chant

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema gestures from the stage as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of the party at the FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg, on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Photo: AFP/ Guillem Sartorio

Somizi on Malema’s Beyoncé stunt

Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo headed straight to his Instagram account to share a video about him “not being okay” with the political leader.

Somizi jokingly accused Malema of stealing his grand Beyoncé performance plan for his “inaugural appearance” as “first openly gay president”.

Beyoncé performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on 14 April 2018 in Indio, California. Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Coachella

“Did Julius Malema, just pull a Beyonce stunt at the EFF rally, at FNB stadium, with that red lift going up, with the para techniques and special effects going up?

“Did Julius Malema just take my idea, under my feet, like a rug pulled under my feet? Because that was the plan I had when I became the first openly gay president. That was my inaugural appearance plan.”

WATCH: Somizi is ‘not okay’ with Julius Malema

SA celebs weigh in ‘red lift’ moment

Malema’s “red lift” moment also received rave reviews from various other well-known media personlities. Take a look…

Bonang Matheba – Unsurprisingly though as Queen B’s MCC BNG was reportedly the party leaders’ drink of choice at the rally, she posted some celebratory pics on her Twitter (X) account.

ALSO READ: The Kiffness gives radio station ultimatum amid Malema ‘Kill the Boer’ outrage

Bakae rapper and actress Boity dubbed the moment “iconic” on her Instagram. Boity is known for her extravagant taste and was recently spotted with a bamboo Gucci handbag worth an eye-watering R77,000…

Radio personality and one of South African-born comedian Trevor Noah’s besties, Anele Mdoda, praised Malema’s “execution”.

Damn I didn’t see it like this 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 execution!!!! https://t.co/ZM41ythumY— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 31, 2023

Tone-deaf Sello Maake kaNcube?

Actor Sello Maake kaNcube took the opportunity to turn his congratulatory post into a mini motivational “speech”:

“May this be a lesson to everyone who is struggling with having been rejected at some point in your life!”

The award-winning actor’s words that “God was pushing him (Julius Malema) towards a bigger goal” when the ANC “closed its doors to him” seems rather tone-deaf, considering Malema’s inciteful “Kill the Boer” chant at the rally…

ALSO READ: WATCH: EFF members scuffle with group of white men outside party headquarters in Joburg

Politics aside, what @Julius_S_Malema has gone and done is to show that not a very negative is really a negative in your life.



When the ANC closed its doors to him, God was pushing him towards a bigger goal, which he may not have realized should he have stayed under someone… pic.twitter.com/1KSRxqtBUu— Sello Maake kaNcube -Archie Moroka ☺️ (@sellomkn) July 30, 2023

The curious case of Kelly Khumalo’s praise post

Rather oddly was singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo‘s praise post for the red berets: “I’m so proud of the EFF”.

This because she was publicly called out by Malema last year for “knowing something” about who killed the singer’s former boyfriend and soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Khumalo was one of the people who was present when the Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery at the Vosloorus home of the singer’s mother on 26 October 2014.

Calls have been mounting for Khumalo to take the witness stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial which is underway.

Khumalo dominated the headlines last week after the state’s expert witness, data analyst and investigating officer Lambertus Steyn, made some bombshell claims about her cellphone records during his testimony.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial twist: 8 calls from slain soccer star’s SIM-swapped number to Kelly?

WATCH: Senzo Meyiwa murder – Malema puts spotlight on Kelly Khumalo

“We hold a very strong view that Senzo was killed. And those people in the house knew who killed him… Personally, I’m more than convinced that Kelly knows something. “There must be a way she must be held accountable,” Malema can be heard saying in the video clip.