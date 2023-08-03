Daily news update: Cause of Joburg explosion, EFF scuffle, Zille versus Van Damme

By Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Investigations into the Joburg explosion have wrapped up and the cause identified as methane gas.

Meanwhile, EFF members scuffled with a group of white men and Phumzile van Damme slammed DA chair Helen Zille for tweeting “falsehoods”.

Weather-wise, South Africans are in for a challenging round today with conditions ranging from fire dangers to fog-induced visibility problems… Find your regional weather forecast here.

Oh and hey, Jacob Zuma is back in SA after his trip to Russia.

Here’s your daily news recap, an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Joburg explosion: Methane gas

On Wednesday, City Manager Floyd Brink said the investigation in the inner-city Joburg explosion had been completed, with methane gas identified as the cause.

The investigation into the Lilian Ngoyi Streets explosion was conducted by a specialised team consisting of fire specialists, international engineers, structural experts, and professionals in occupational health and safety.

The gasline explosion caused massive cracks in the road. Photo: Supplied

Brink addressed concerns over the City’s internal capacity to handle such disasters, saying the level of expertise required to deal with the aftermath cannot be maintained in-house.

READ: Joburg CBD explosion explained: Methane gas identified as cause

EFF members scuffle with white men

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has justified why EFF members had an altercation with a group of white men outside the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the media briefing on Wednesday, 02 August 2023

A video shared by The Citizen’s journalist Lunga Mzangwe showed EFF members tussling with the white men, pushing them away from the building. One of the men was even struck a few times.

The individuals apparently wanted to be part of a red berets media briefing. During the briefing, Malema addressed the altercation.

READ: WATCH: EFF members scuffle with group of white men outside party headquarters in Joburg

Van Damme versus Zille

In an unexpected turn of events, award-winning counter disinformation strategist Phumzile van Damme has slammed Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chair Helen Zille for tweeting ‘falsehoods’ about her exit from the party.

Phumzile van Damme during the Democratic Alliance (DA) manifesto launch at the Rand Stadium on 23 February 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

This after Zille took to social media on Wednesday evening, slamming Van Damme for calling out party leader John Steenhuisen for his comment on EFF leader Julius Malema’s “Kill the Boer” chant.

“The DA condemns Malema’s calls to ‘Shoot to kill’ and ‘Kill the Boer’. I declared the EFF political enemy number one of the DA at our Congress precisely because this demagogue will plunge SA into anarchy if he ever gets power. Help us stop Malema by registering to

READ: ‘Don’t force me to pull up screenshots,’ Van Damme warns Zille

The Kiffness ultimatum

Musician David “The Kiffness” Scott has asked popular radio station 947 to pull his music from their playlists if they do not address a picture posted by breakfast show host Anele Mdoda of EFF president Julius Malema.

The Kiffness has sent an ultimatum to local radio station 947. Picture: Facebook

Anele drew debate online when she praised a picture of Malema standing on a platform, arm raised, at his party’s 10th-anniversary rally over the weekend.

The event was marred in controversy after Malema sang “kill the boer, kill the farmer”.

READ: The Kiffness gives radio station ultimatum amid Malema ‘Kill the Boer’ outrage

‘Investigate EFF gala dinner’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of using state resources for political purposes.

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The EFF held its gala dinner at Emperor’s Palace in Ekurhuleni on Thursday evening ahead of the party’s 10th-anniversary celebration rally over the weekend.

The fundraising event, which was attended by United Democratic Movement (UDM) president Bantu Holomisa and controversial businessman Adriano Mazzotti among others, saw Malema boasting about how his table, priced at R1.2 million, was fully booked.

READ: Malema accuses Ramaphosa, Lesufi of trying to get Sars to investigate EFF gala dinner

In other news today:

Yesterday’s Daily News recap

READ: Buthelezi in ICU, ‘killing machine’ in Senzo case, Riverlea still the same