Khanyi Mbau jets off to Los Angeles for Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives

Khanyi is the first African to receive a Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives nomination.

Media personality Khanyi Mbau recently jetted off to Los Angeles for the annual Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives, a global celebration of Netflix’s most popular reality TV stars.

Mbau made history this year, becoming the first African to receive a nomination in the prestigious awards, and it’s her first-ever career nomination.

She is nominated in the Main Character Energy category for her role in the hit Netflix reality series Young, Famous & African.

“So excited to be nominated as the first African for the Netflix Superlative vote for: Main Character Energy…

“What does giving the main character energy mean? Taking a lead role in your own life rather than living as a supporting cast member for others,” she wrote, sharing the exciting news on Instagram earlier this month.

Khanyi Mbau: ’16 hours flight’

Mbau posted a few snaps on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a sneak peek inside her trip to the United States for the prestigious awards.

Pictures: Khanyi Mbau’s IG stories/Screenshot

Voting closed on 15 July, with winners set to be announced during the Netflix Summer Break event on 17 July.

Mbau is competing against several international reality TV personalities, including Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey, Love Is Blind’s Jess Vestal, and Owning Manhattan’s Ryan Serhant.

