Life after retirement: Olympic medalist Khotso Mokoena leaps into skills development

The long jump sensational announced his retirement in January 2022.

Khotso Mokoena, renowned for his impressive skills in long jump and triple jump, left an indelible mark on South African track and field records.

His achievements include medals at prestigious events including the Olympics and World Championships, with a historic silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics marking him as the first South African long jumper to claim Olympic glory.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mokoena reflected on his journey post-retirement, saying he is grateful to God for the blessings.

“Since my retirement, I think, to be quite honest, God has really blessed me with a thinking mind. And a thinking mind for me is a mind that wants to serve and help other athletes, which is exactly what I’m doing.”

Fostering the development of future talents

Mokoena has shifted his focus towards nurturing future talents beyond the track through his institute named YASDI, Youth Athlete Skills Development Institute.

He said he wants to see athletes become better in life after sports.

“I am creating a skills development pathway for them, and helping them use the strength that they have, which for them is sports, and using that to help them gain another perspective for life after sports.”

Mokoena said he aims to equip young athletes with essential life and entrepreneurship skills.

His vision extends beyond sports. He says he envisions athletes as future business leaders.

“Future plans for me include seeing a lot of athletes become business people after they are done in sports, and that’s what my institute is doing.

“I would also like to advise the young up-and-coming sports stars, as well as the current sports stars who are going to the Olympics, to think about the things that they want to achieve and constantly think about it, especially if they are going to the Paris Olympic Games.”

