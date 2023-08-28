Steve Harvey and his wife rubbish cheating and divorce rumours

The American superstar and his wife have responded to the rumours surrounding their marriage.

Family Feud host Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, have poured cold water over allegations their marriage is in shambles.

This after reports Marjorie was caught cheating on the Family Feud host with his bodyguard and personal chef, adding she has filed for divorce and is demanding $200 million in settlement.

Addressing the rumours at the Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday, the veteran TV host said he and his wife are fine.

“Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do, ’cause we’re fine.

“Lord have mercy. Man, I so wish I could curse. Sometimes you just wanna respond, but I ain’t got time for no rumours and gossip. God has been good to me. I’m still shining.”

Responding to the rumours on her Instagram page, Marjorie posted a screenshot of a book How to Handle Being Lied About with a caption: “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required.

“I understand with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those who may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your loved ones who may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Moozlie opens up about failed 8-year relationship with Sbuda Roc

Steve Harvey releases an apology

Steve was dragged on social media a few days ago after a tweet from his official Twitter account, asking people to mention a comedian they don’t find funny, made the rounds on the app.

In an apology video, he explained one of his employees made the tweet, adding he had to take responsibility for it because they work for him.

“Why would I do something like that? That don’t even make no damn sense. I’m all about positivity. I would’ve never done anything like that.”

“I’m so p* off right now, man. Talking about, ‘I was trying to get some engagement. Okay, you trying to get some employment too. My bad, y’all. Now I gotta come on here and do a damn selfie. So here it is: I’m sorry. My bad, y’all. Won’t happen again, though.”

🗣️ I’m personally addressing this pic.twitter.com/4bcoxIAPlP — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 25, 2023

NOW READ: Mzansi mourns the death of ‘Idols SA’ star Terra Cox