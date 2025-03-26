‘I knew it sounded different’: Kenny G reflects on his career ahead of third SA tour [VIDEO]

Kenny G’s music, often described as smooth jazz, is equally polarising as it is recognisable. The saxophonist reflects on this

Kenny G is coming to South Africa in 2025 and he reflected on his career in an interview with The Citizen. Picture: Supplied

Speak about Kenneth Gorelick, and everyone would be bewildered about who you’re talking about.

But refer to him by his stage name, Kenny G, and you’ll receive an instant response from most people anywhere in the world.

The seasoned saxophonist has just announced his return to South Africa for a third time this October, with a trio of shows scheduled at Durban’s ICC, the Grand Arena in Cape Town, and the Capital City’s SunBet Arena.

He was previously in Mzansi in 2014 and 1998.

“In 2014, I think we had more shows. Of course there were no cell phones [in 1998],” jokes Kenny G in his interview with The Citizen.

Kenny G’s polarising music

Kenny G’s music, often described as smooth jazz, is equally polarising as it is recognisable.

While many might give away a limb to see the Forever in Love performer live, others wouldn’t mind missing out.

A 2021 documentary directed by Penny Lane, Listening to Kenny G, explores the divisiveness brought about by his music.

In the documentary, one music critic described Kenny G’s music as a weapon of consent. “You know, like, does it make people agree to comply?” asked the critic in the film.

Popular adult cartoon South Park once made fun of the saxophonist, showing characters in the cartoon defecate whenever they heard Kenny G play music notes.

His musical vocabulary has been questioned mainly because of the significant sales of his music worldwide, in contrast to musicians whose music isn’t as widely known or appreciated.

“The criticisms… I just don’t pay attention to, because I know what I’m doing,” he said nonchalantly.

Dedication to the music

Despite the criticism, one is left with respect for the dedication Kenny G has put into the music. The 68-year-old started playing the saxophone in the 1960s.

“My music developed organically with me just playing the saxophone the way I thought it should be played, the way I wanted to play it. I knew it sounded different to what I had heard or whatever little things I hear, so that’s kind of how I developed my sound.”

“If somebody doesn’t like it, okay, that’s fine, it turns out that the criticisms are a very small part of the whole people that listen to my music. Everybody seems to like it, except for a few people who want to write some things down. That can’t make a difference to me,” he says with assurance.

His steadfast confidence comes from knowing himself, he says.

“I know myself, and I know what I’m doing. I know that I practice my saxophone every day,” he avers.

To this day, Kenny G spends three hours practicing his saxophone; he shares that even on the day of our interview, he didn’t veer off this routine.

“I’ve been doing that since I was 15 years old. I already know that if anybody were to do something for three hours a day for 50 years, you’re going to be pretty darn good at it,” he said.

He admits that he has no control over how people react to his music — he’s simply just playing his part.

“But I already know how hard I work on my saxophone, so I feel confident about my ability. When I hear criticisms, I think, well, what more could I do?”

Sons in the music business

Kenny G has two sons, Max and Noah Gorelick, who are also in the music industry.

Noah is a music composer who has contributed to films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Oppenheimer, while Max is a guitarist.

Kenny G says he’s shared his work ethic with his offspring because of the industry’s challenges. “So I tell my kids, if you’re gonna do this, work really hard,” he says.

“I said here’s what the world rewards; it rewards somebody that gets great at something, not good. You could be very good, then you need luck. If you’re great, you don’t need luck. The world opens its arms to you and says, please come this way.”

Kenny G off-stage

In his spare time, the meticulous musician is a keen golfer and enjoys flying planes. But he said he won’t be experimenting with any golf courses while in South Africa.

“If I have time, I might [play golf] but not normally; it takes too much, unfortunately,” he said. Even when it comes to experimenting with local culinary when travelling, Kenny G doesn’t take any chances.

“So, for me, when I travel, it’s like I’m there for one reason: to perform, do my show. So I don’t experiment with the food because I don’t want an upset stomach, so I don’t take any chances,” he said.

“I just eat what I normally eat, and then when the tour is all over, if I have another day, then I can experiment.”

