Inside Minnie Dlamini’s budding romance: International trips, lavish gifts, and more

Minnie and Dr Brian made their relationship public a few weeks ago.

After her split from Quinton Jones, her husband and baby daddy, in 2022, Minnie Dlamini has found love in the arms of popular plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

The pair made their newfound romance public after Monaisa’s baby mama, Neema Aloyce, blew the lid off their relationship on Instagram earlier this year.

Neema accused Minnie of coming after her man and trying to take “her place”, but she later issued an apology.

“I apologise to Minnie, even though she was part and parcel of my betrayal, I should have been able to control how I dealt with the situation,” parts of Neema’s lengthy statement read.

Not long after the social media storm, Minnie and Dr Brian made their relationship Instagram official. Dr Brian shared pictures from their Zimbabwe getaway.

“I asked my girl to come with me for a business trip; she made it amazing,” he wrote, captioning the picture.

Porsche 911 for Valentine’s Day

In celebration of the month of love on Valentine’s Day, Minnie posted her brand-new blue Porsche 911 – a gift from her man.

“Roses are red. Our favourite colour is blue. Happy Valentine’s Day. From me to you. Thank you for loving me and loving me loudly. Happy Valentine’s Day, Motho Waka @brianmonaisa,” she captioned the picture.

Birthday bash and Lagos getaway

The lovebirds wrapped up the month of love with another international trip to Lagos, Nigeria, where they also celebrated Dr Brian’s birthday.

Offering fans a sneak peek into their getaway, they shared snapshots of beach escapades and poolside fun with friends.

“Falling in love on the African continent is just pure magic. I hope you had an amazing birthday month, my love,” Minnie captioned some of the images on Instagram.

Prior to their Lagos trip, Minnie hosted a surprise birthday party for Dr Brian.

The celebration was attended by close family and friends, including media personalities such as Sizwe Alakine, also known as Reason.

