Minnie Dlamini’s ‘little king’ turns 2

Sandisiwe Mbhele

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini celebrate a milestone, her son’s second birthday.

The star shares a son, Netha Makhosini Jones, with ex-husband Quinton Jones. She posted a raw photo of her holding Netha in a beautiful black and white picture.

She wrote: “My KING TURNS 2 Today. My ancestors are rejoicing with the symbol of rain, in my family. Kuyanetha #Sibalukhulu. Happy birthday my boy. Thank you to my village”.

Dlamini has chosen to keep her son out of the spotlight, rarely sharing photos of him. The Homegrown host split from Jones earlier this year.

Dlamini explained that after months of separation and consultations with their family and a counsellor, they have taken the decision to officially file for divorce.

Netha Makhosini’s name is after Minnie’s late brother Khosini, who died in 2019.

The media personality shared that some people wished her happy birthday.

She jokingly said: “To everyone wishing me a happy birth day yes! Thank you! I’m about it. 9 months of pregnancy is no joke! Mother is a whole other level. (Not me making this about me lol). I promise the little king is being spoilt rotten”.

She also would later share a picture of Netha running in the garden.

Picture: Instagram

Last year, the former couple went all out for Netha’s first birthday. Dlamini shared pictures of “Netha’s Fast 1” party on Instagram. The colour scheme was blue and white, aptly decorated with miniature race cars everywhere, and a birthday cake to match the theme.

Minnie said her child is “obsessed with cars” and Levase Productions planned their dream party.

They also hosted a traditional ceremony, Imbeleko, for Netha. The ceremony is traditionally held after the 10th day of the child’s birth or later. Dlamini has said in the past that she and Jones will remain friends, business partners and loving parents to their beautiful son.

Minnie’s new look

Minnie has experimented with her hair over her long career and her new short blond hair has added to a great catalogue.

“Ok so I cut my hair short short @lajawihair. Thanking the Dlamini Gods for the shape of my head,” she posted on Instagram.