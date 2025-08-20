Mixed reactions as Minnie Ntuli returns to Gagasi FM after bullying drama

Ntuli had been off air since the RHODurban season five reunion, which aired on 11 July.

Reality TV star and radio personality Minnie Ntuli has returned to Gagasi FM following the Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) bullying controversy.

On Tuesday, the station announced her comeback to The Uprising alongside Felix Hlophe.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some listeners welcomed Ntuli back, while others accused the station of overlooking her behaviour.

“Kaak station, how do you bring back umntu who does bullying? It’s clear you guys condone her actions. What lesson is taught to people? I’m triggered,” one comment read.

Another said: “Everyone deserves a chance. Welcome back Minnie, I personally missed you in the mornings.”

Here are a few more comments from X:

Weeee we will not listen *sorry nalelo para lenu — Lwazi Mazibuko (@Mazibukoh) August 18, 2025

Siyabonga; Minnie Ntuli is good at what she does🙏🏿👌🏿 — Mlalazi kaNoxhaka (@LyfeUrbanzulu) August 18, 2025

Petition to remove Minnie Ntuli from radio and TV

Last month, more than 50 000 people signed a petition calling for Ntuli’s removal from radio and television.

The petition followed scenes in which she was allegedly seen bullying fellow cast member and musician Londie London, poking her fingers on Londie’s forehead during an argument.

Ntuli has since issued a public apology to Londie on social media and said she had also sent another apology privately via WhatsApp.

“Watching the show back has been deeply confronting. I am appalled by how I behaved, and I take full accountability,” she said in a statement.

She added that she had engaged with Gagasi FM management about “the negative attention her participation in the show has brought to the station”.

The station also issued a statement confirming Ntuli had apologised and committed to professional support.

“While the show is independent from Gagasi FM, we acknowledge that Minnie’s conduct has had an impact on both our brand and the community we serve. As a station, we are committed to supporting a process that encourages healing, forgiveness, and mutual respect.”

Meanwhile, Londie shared a letter of demand on Instagram, requiring Ntuli to issue a recorded apology across all her social media platforms.

Her lawyer accused Ntuli of defamation and physical assault, warning that failure to comply would lead to legal action and a criminal case with the police.

