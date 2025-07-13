More than 53 000 sign petition to remove Minnie Ntuli from radio and TV

Meanwhile, Londie London said she will be taking legal action against Minnie.

More than 53 000 people have signed a petition calling for the removal of media personality Minnie Ntuli from radio and television.

The petition, hosted on Change.org, had reached 53 151 signatures at the time of reporting.

Ntuli, who’s a radio host on Gagasi FM, has faced public backlash following her behaviour on The Real Housewives of Durban, where she allegedly bullied fellow cast member Londie London.

According to Change.org, the petition aims to hold public figures accountable.

It calls on “relevant broadcasters and regulatory bodies to investigate the matter seriously and transparently” and to enforce stricter guidelines for media personalities regarding respectful conduct.

Minnie Ntuli apologises for her behaviour

Ntuli has since released a statement apologising for her behaviour on the reality show.

“Watching the show back has been deeply confronting. I am appalled by how I behaved, and I take full accountability,” she said.

She apologised to the affected cast members and said she had reached out to them both publicly and privately.

“I’ve also taken time to engage with Gagasi FM management regarding the negative attention my participation in the show has brought to the station. While my work on radio and my presence on the show are two separate platforms, both Gagasi FM and I agree that it is important I take accountability.”

Gagasi FM has also released a statement in response to Ntuli’s altercation on The Real Housewives of Durban.

“While the show is independent from Gagasi FM, we acknowledge that Minnie’s conduct has had an impact on both our brand and the community we serve,” the station said.

Gagasi FM added that Ntuli has shown remorse, issued an apology to the production company and cast members, and is committed to receiving professional support to manage her emotional responses.

“As a station, we are committed to supporting a process that encourages healing, forgiveness, and mutual respect. We assure our listeners, clients, and partners that we are treating this matter with the seriousness and care it deserves.”

Meanwhile, Londie London announced at the end of The Real Housewives of Durban reunion episode on Friday that she will be taking legal action against Ntuli.

