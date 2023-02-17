Lawyers letter to NPA reveal Tembe family believes AKA was responsible for Anele’s death

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There have been varying reports about businessman Moses Tembe, the father of the late Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe, alleging that he was involved in Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ murder.

Speculation has been rife with allegations that Tembe ordered the hit on AKA, who was Anele’s fiancé.

Earlier in the week, the Tembe family sent their condolences to the Forbes family, as the businessman praised AKA for his talent. However, his message to the Daily Sun stating that they were “robbed the opportunity to vindicate their daughter”, piqued the interest of many.

The accusations are ‘untrue’

On Thursday, Moses Tembe sent out a statement saying as a family they were concerned about the persistent claims of their involvement in the rapper’s death.

“I have had to endure a flurry of posts on various social media platforms that accuse me and my family of being involved in the death of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

“The accusations are untrue and without substance. I categorically state my family feels the pain of the Forbes family and would never be involved in an abhorrent act of this nature.”

Tembe said whilst people have the right to freedom of speech, these allegations have inflicted an emotional toll on them.

“After having to deal with the tragedy of the untimely passing of our daughter, this senseless crime has taken a further emotional toll on us.”

Tembe concluded that people making these “baseless” claims should refrain from doing so.

Tembes legal team claims AKA killed Anele

Despite Tembe distancing himself and his family from the murder, their legal team, TM Incorporate Attorneys, wrote scathing letters to the NPA after they declined to prosecute in what they believe was the murder of Anele, CityPress reported on Friday.

It is believed that Anele fell from the balcony at the Pepper Club hotel in Cape Town in April 2021.

The Tembe family believes that AKA pushed or threw Anele from the balcony and felt the NPA should have conducted a thorough investigation.

In the legal documents seen by the publication, the Tembes wrote their letter to the NPA two weeks after they had a meeting with the prosecution’s team.

EWN reported that the NPA did receive the letter.

Anele’s family said they were not happy nor did they agree with the NPA’s decision not to prosecute the rapper in June 2022.

Substantial evidence

They believe that there was enough evidence that indicated otherwise. The Tembe’s legal team pointed out evidence that substantiated their claims.

They said there was a fabricated statement by the hotel’s receptionist. The lawyers stated that Forbes [AKA] made the call to the receptionist after Anele’s fall, citing video footage which showed the time of Anele’s fall. Saying AKA did not make a call prior to Anele’s death.

“The evidence in the form of the record of the call and the video footage, which are contained in the docket were shockingly ignored. The receptionist is easily contradicted by that,” the letter read.

The Tembe’s also noted the ignored statement by the NPA from a witness named Rob Stefanatto who stated he heard an argument between a woman and a man coming from AKA’s hotel room.

“He claims he overheard the woman desperately asking the attacker, a man, to leave her alone.

“Moments later Stefanatto heard Anele’s drop and he administered CPR.”

The lawyers said the NPA team investigating the matter was not aware of Stefannato’s statement.

The family added blood was found in the hotel room which they believe indicates an assault on Anele prior to her “killing”.

The publication shared screenshots of the legal letter to the NPA which shows that AKA had scratch marks on the back of his body. The marks, which appeared to be in an upward trajectory, they said indicated “that Forbes was carrying Anele on his shoulders while she attempted to defend herself”.

“The scratch marks are indicative that Forbes threw her over the balcony.”

Tembe’s lawyer further stated how Anele landed, saying it was indicative of someone who was pushed, “she landed approximately five and a half meters away from the building, whereas if she had jumped on her own, she would have landed approximately two meters away from the building”.

Accordin to the letter, there were also no fingers on the balcony.

The family says AKA did not attend to Anele when she was alive for approximately 20 minutes after she dropped, and did not assist Stefannato who also called emergency services.

The Tembe’s claimed AKA cleaned up the hotel room during the 20 minutes as there was blood on the towels, concluding the rapper partied with his friends following her death.

An inquest document into Anele’s death is still being investigated.

AKA’s memorial will take place on Friday, at the Sandton Convention Centre.