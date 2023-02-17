Burna Boy’s AKA tribute slammed on Twitter

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Once friends and music collaborators, international artist Burna Boy published his tribute to the slain rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, however his message has been criticised.

Forbes was murdered in Durban last Friday. Burna Boy said he was only informed about his death a few days ago.

Burna’s tribute is a short song that he posted on his Instagram account on Thursday. In it, he sings about how AKA’s killing reminded him of one of their last memories together.

Burna Boy’s tribute

AKA was shot and killed at close range, largely described as a hit.

Burna Boy sings: “It took me back to the day you saw my gun and you said I was wild. Then I told you, you should have one too. Cuz it weren’t like “n****z weren’t dying but I thought you knew”.

The Nigerian then sings about their beef which left them in a bad place.

AKA and Burna Boy in 2019 had an online back and forth after they both commented on the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

A back story of the once close duo, Burna Boy defended his country from xenophobic tweets and attacks that were occurring in South Africa at that time.

Burna Boy pledged in 2019 that he hadn’t stepped foot in SA since 2017, and won’t do so until the government tries to resolve the xenophobic attacks. AKA wanted Burna Boy to apologise to the country for this and was willing to get physical if Burna Boy attacked him.

Burna Boy pays touching tribute to AKA 🕊 pic.twitter.com/QwEHpfFmb7— Unorthodox Reviews (@OfficialBlog_UR) February 16, 2023

“And I ain’t really f*** wit[h] you. But I didn’t want you dead, it was like that with me and you.”

The Last Last hitmaker said he hoped authorities catch whoever is responsible. “I hope you rest in peace, even though we ain’t kick it.”

Twitter commentators felt Burn Boy’s tribute was in bad taste.

The artists collaborated on the smash hit All Eyez on Me in 2017 and felt the Grammy-nominated artist maybe should have kept his thoughts to himself.

In September 2022, AKA said he had no hard feelings towards Burna.

Twitter reacts to Burna Boy’s AKA tribute

Burna Boy needs to have a day off, wtf is that insta story😭— Dillan Oliphant (@dillanoliphant) February 16, 2023

Ayi that burna boy story is weird on Insta— Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) February 16, 2023

AKA: *Dies.*



Burna Boy: Rest in Peace. You should have had a gun, just like me.— Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) February 16, 2023

That Burna Boy tribute for Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes would've been nice if he just didn’t open his mouth. Burna should have kept that nonsense in his head. It’s Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt. Burn Boy ke Masepa Straight.— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 17, 2023

Nah 😭😭 Burna boy is a real opp . He said i still had more hate to give you , im just sad that they you’re gone . RIP , ngyakzonda— 𝐒𝖍𝖆𝐤𝖆 𝐙𝖚𝖑𝖚 (@_shwabade_) February 16, 2023

That Burna Boy’s tribute to AKA is unnecessary. We all watched the video of that incident & we saw how fast everything happened. It’s a sad and painful death and it could happen to anyone. Sometimes you can’t even be too careful. May we not fall victim of bad circumstances.— OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) February 16, 2023

AKA’s new song

Sony Music Entertainment confirmed on Thursday that they will be going ahead with releasing new music from the musician including his album, Mass Country.

The decision was approved by the Forbes family. His new single Company was released at midnight and it features Kiddo.

The song was recorded in Los Angeles in January.

ALSO READ: New music from AKA this Friday, album will be released

In some of the lyrics, AKA raps: “I give you a masterpiece…This is luxury. RIP DJ Sumbody.

“Sleep when I’m dead… This world not enough for me.”

DJ Sumbody was killed in a hail of bullets in November last year.

Twitter reacts to late rapper AKA’s new song Company

Company is already a classic, AKA can't be gone bra wtf😩— 2022 AFRICA (@2022AFRICA) February 16, 2023

Can’t stop bumping this track. A genius. Truly. Can’t wait for the rest of the album. That shoop shoop hook. 🔥 ‘Till then, foot on neck’ – AKA Company 🙏 #RIPAKA #akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/nmbThetTdB— Thabang Moleya (@Teabag_Moleya) February 17, 2023