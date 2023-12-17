Celebs And Viral

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

17 Dec 2023

04:47 pm

Shock as ‘big teddy bear’ Ndu dies from cardiac arrest

The 34-year-old was with his girlfriend when he died in the wee hours of Sunday morning at his place in Johannesburg.

Ndu-Cardiac Arrest

Ndu’s family has confirmed to The Citizen that he died from cardiac arrest. Picture: nduey_escobar/Instagram

Ndu, the man who many know as the friendly giant with a thick beard that loved his van, has died after suffering cardiac arrest.

 “It was cardiac arrest. It happened around 3am this morning. He collapsed at his place,” Ndu’s brother Xolile Maphanga told The Citizen.

According to Maphanga, his brother was with his girlfriend at the time of his passing at his place in Johannesburg. Ndu was 34 years old.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nduey Van de Maphanga (@nduey_escobar)

 “It’s not easy getting a call from the paramedics to tell you your brother is no more, you get confused. It’s not easy, we’re still shocked,” said Maphanaga who is a chef.

“He was always living life to the fullest; always cracking jokes…what you see on social media is the same as what he was at home.”

The brother said he recently spoke to Ndu and everything was fine.

“I spoke to him two, three days ago, he was fine. I saw his social media yesterday and the day before, he was fine. It’s confusing.”

Maphanga said the family hasn’t decided on when Ndu will be buried, but confirmed that it would be in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tributes

The passing of Ndu seems to have rattled a number of people on social media, with many describing him as a pleasant person to be around.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by all the tributes,” said Maphanga.

“What a solid human being, a big teddy bear. Siyabonga Madida thanks for introducing me to him many years ago. Sorry for your loss brother. I know Zakes Bantwini saw him as a little brother. What a great human being, rest well with your creator and the angels Ndu, you lived a beautiful life,” wrote media personality Nandi Madida.

 “Ndu is the last friend I saw before moving abroad. I had one last meeting and the car broke down on the highway in JHB. He drove all the way from PTA to help out. No hesitation. Dropped everything he was doing to show up. Soon as he pulled up, we did what we did best – laugh. My guy,” wrote Tyson on Twitter.

