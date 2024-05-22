Female celebs rock bold chiskop look

These celebrities effortlessly pull off the chiskop look.

Chiskop, a bold and daring hairstyle, has become a popular choice among female celebrities, adding a unique and striking touch to their already impressive styles.

From Rosemary Zimu to Gail Mabalane, here are ten female celebrities who effortlessly pull off the chiskop look:

Rosemary Zimu

Rosemary is an actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur known for her roles in various shows like Ayeye: Stripped, Generations: The Legacy, Shadow, Scandal!, and many more.

Shudu Musida

The Miss South Africa 2020 winner, Shudu Musida, rocks the chiskop with grace and elegance, making a strong statement about beauty and versatility. Shudu also doubles as an actress.

Mo Setumo

Mo is popularly known for her role in Showmax’s hit drama series The Wife. Her impressive acting portfolio also includes notable performances in Generations, A Soweto Love Story, and Greed and Desire, among others.

Zikhona Zodlaka

Zikhona Zodlaka is an esteemed actress, recognized for her captivating performances in television series including Gqeberha: The Empire, The Wife, Rhythm City, Generations, Soul City, Intsika, and more.

Moozlie

Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena is a dynamic rapper and television presenter also known as ‘New Age MaBrr’.

Nandi Madida

The singer, television presenter, and actress also popularly known for rocking short hairstyles.

Ntando Duma

Ntando is a vibrant actress and television personality, popularly known for presenting youth programming block Craz-e and acting in numerous Mzansi TV shows.

Nozuko Ntshangase

Nozuko is a mindset coach and actress known for her many roles in shows like The River, DiepCity, Skeem Saam, Mkhize to Masemola, and more.

Thembisile Ntaka-Dube

The talented musician stuns with her chiskop, blending artistry with a fierce, modern look.

Gail Mabalane

Despite previously opening up about her struggles with hair loss, the legendary actress confidently rocks the chiskop.

