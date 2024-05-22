Female celebs rock bold chiskop look
These celebrities effortlessly pull off the chiskop look.
Rosemary Zimu, Nozuko Ntshangase, and Mo Setumo rocking chiskop. Pictures: Instagram
Chiskop, a bold and daring hairstyle, has become a popular choice among female celebrities, adding a unique and striking touch to their already impressive styles.
From Rosemary Zimu to Gail Mabalane, here are ten female celebrities who effortlessly pull off the chiskop look:
Rosemary Zimu
Rosemary is an actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur known for her roles in various shows like Ayeye: Stripped, Generations: The Legacy, Shadow, Scandal!, and many more.
Shudu Musida
The Miss South Africa 2020 winner, Shudu Musida, rocks the chiskop with grace and elegance, making a strong statement about beauty and versatility. Shudu also doubles as an actress.
Mo Setumo
Mo is popularly known for her role in Showmax’s hit drama series The Wife. Her impressive acting portfolio also includes notable performances in Generations, A Soweto Love Story, and Greed and Desire, among others.
Zikhona Zodlaka
Zikhona Zodlaka is an esteemed actress, recognized for her captivating performances in television series including Gqeberha: The Empire, The Wife, Rhythm City, Generations, Soul City, Intsika, and more.
ALSO READ: WATCH: The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Met Gala
Moozlie
Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena is a dynamic rapper and television presenter also known as ‘New Age MaBrr’.
Nandi Madida
The singer, television presenter, and actress also popularly known for rocking short hairstyles.
Ntando Duma
Ntando is a vibrant actress and television personality, popularly known for presenting youth programming block Craz-e and acting in numerous Mzansi TV shows.
Nozuko Ntshangase
Nozuko is a mindset coach and actress known for her many roles in shows like The River, DiepCity, Skeem Saam, Mkhize to Masemola, and more.
Thembisile Ntaka-Dube
The talented musician stuns with her chiskop, blending artistry with a fierce, modern look.
Gail Mabalane
Despite previously opening up about her struggles with hair loss, the legendary actress confidently rocks the chiskop.
NOW READ: WATCH: Russian designers captivate audience at the Soweto Fashion Week