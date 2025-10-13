‘I am not coloured’: Nanette sets the record straight on her identity after being compared to Tyla

Meanwhile, the singer is gearing up for her live show following an album release...

Singer Nanette has addressed social media comments comparing her to Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla and other coloured South African stars.

This follows a post on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting a “South African coloured popstar pipeline” and naming actress Pam Andrews, Nanette, and others.

Tyla gotta open that South African coloured popstar pipeline and put Kez and Nanette on. Paxton Fielies was ahead of the game. Pam Andrews the OG of this shit. — Vox Vega (@29Bagzz) October 10, 2025

In response, Nanette clarified her cultural background, saying her grandmother was coloured, and her grandfather was black, the son of the late Xhosa poet Reverend James James Ranisi Jolobe (Rev. JJR Jolobe).

“Kunini ndisithi I’m not coloured bethuna,” she wrote, emphasising that she does not identify as coloured.

Coloured is a term commonly used in South Africa to describe mixed-race individuals.

“Ngesintu [culturally] you are what your father is. Hope this clears it all up ke bantase,” she added.

Okay let’s wrap this up. These were my dad’s parents. uMakhulu was coloured (half German half aborigine) and uTamkhulu was the son of the late great Xhosa poet Rev. JJR Jolobe 🙏🏼❤️ ngesintu you are what your father is. Hope this clears it all up ke bantase https://t.co/n9RDJczyHC pic.twitter.com/O42yPx8Sxn — #painfullyhappy 🥀 (@officialnanette) October 12, 2025

Nanette live show and new album

Meanwhile, Nanette is gearing up for her live show, scheduled for 31 October at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The performance follows the release of her third album, Painfully Happy.

The 12-track album, launched in August, explores life experiences and personal growth. In an Instagram post, she described it as a reflection of life’s ups and downs and said it had changed her as a person and a musician.

Alpha playlist

Last year, Nanette was featured on Apple Music’s Alpha playlist in celebration of Women’s Month.

She appeared alongside Elaine, Uncle Waffles, and Nomfundo Moh. The playlist highlights female artists making history and shaping their genres.

Nanette said she felt honoured to participate in a campaign celebrating women. She credited her grandmother and mother for teaching her resilience and strength.

“Women are a force to be reckoned with, and I’m glad I get to express my womanhood in its purest form using music,” she said.

