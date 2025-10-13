Celebs And Viral

‘I am not coloured’: Nanette sets the record straight on her identity after being compared to Tyla

13 October 2025

Nanette

Singer and songwriter Nanette. Picture: Instagram/@officiallynanette

Singer Nanette has addressed social media comments comparing her to Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla and other coloured South African stars.

This follows a post on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting a “South African coloured popstar pipeline” and naming actress Pam Andrews, Nanette, and others.

In response, Nanette clarified her cultural background, saying her grandmother was coloured, and her grandfather was black, the son of the late Xhosa poet Reverend James James Ranisi Jolobe (Rev. JJR Jolobe).

“Kunini ndisithi I’m not coloured bethuna,” she wrote, emphasising that she does not identify as coloured.

Coloured is a term commonly used in South Africa to describe mixed-race individuals.

“Ngesintu [culturally] you are what your father is. Hope this clears it all up ke bantase,” she added.

ALSO READ: ‘We are truly sorry’: Open Chats Podcast issues apology to coloured community after backlash

Nanette live show and new album

Meanwhile, Nanette is gearing up for her live show, scheduled for 31 October at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The performance follows the release of her third album, Painfully Happy.

The 12-track album, launched in August, explores life experiences and personal growth. In an Instagram post, she described it as a reflection of life’s ups and downs and said it had changed her as a person and a musician.

Alpha playlist

Last year, Nanette was featured on Apple Music’s Alpha playlist in celebration of Women’s Month.

She appeared alongside Elaine, Uncle Waffles, and Nomfundo Moh. The playlist highlights female artists making history and shaping their genres.

Nanette said she felt honoured to participate in a campaign celebrating women. She credited her grandmother and mother for teaching her resilience and strength.

“Women are a force to be reckoned with, and I’m glad I get to express my womanhood in its purest form using music,” she said.

