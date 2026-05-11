Mlindo the Vocalist denies abuse allegations made by baby mama

The singer said he had remained silent "out of respect for the relationship and in the hope of resolving matters privately".

Mlindo the Vocalist has denied allegations of gender-based violence made by the mother of his child, Taylor Allison.

The allegations surfaced after Allison shared posts on social media accusing the Imoto hitmaker of abuse.

“Mlindo The Vocalist is a fraud. He beat me up and hurt my baby on her head with his phone,” Allison wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I am so tired of keeping quiet because he is afraid to lose his career but I’ve had enough,” she added.

Taylor Allison retracts parts of her claims

Allison later released a statement retracting parts of her claims. She said the posts were made during an emotional moment.

“I spoke from a place of deep hurt, frustration and emotional exhaustion during a very difficult personal time in my life,” the statement read.

She added: “Some of the wording and details shared publicly were expressed during an emotional moment and do not reflect the full reality of the situation.”

Allison said she did not want the matter to become “a source of mockery, bullying or damage to anyone’s personal dignity or professional life”.

“At this point, I believe it is healthiest for all involved that private matters remain private as we focus on healing, co-parenting peacefully, and moving forward respectfully,” she said.

Mlindo also released a statement denying the allegations.

“I strongly deny all accusations of being an abusive partner,” he said.

“These claims are deeply hurtful and do not reflect the truth of my character or the values I stand for.”

The singer said he had remained silent “out of respect for the relationship and in the hope of resolving matters privately”.

He further claimed that he had also “endured emotional and physical pain and other challenges within the relationship”.

“I remain committed to handling this matter with dignity and respect, and I trust that the truth will come to light in due course,” he said