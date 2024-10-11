South African musos excited to represent the country at Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo

The National Arts Council announced five South African musicians to showcase at the inaugural Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo.

South African artists Dr Natalie Rungan and Ayanda Jiya spoke with excitement about representing South Africa at the inaugural Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo (HK PAX). Pictures: natalierungan, ayanda_jiya/Instagram

South African artists Dr Natalie Rungan and Ayanda Jiya spoke with excitement about representing South Africa at the inaugural Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo (HK PAX).

“I felt a combination of great surprise, pride, joy, and also responsibility,” singer Rungan told The Citizen. This week, the National Arts Council (NAC) announced five South African musicians to showcase at the expo.

Together with Jiya and Rungan, multi-instrumentalist Thandeka Mfinyong, Maskandi artist Mbuzeni Mkhize and Sky Dladla are the chosen five who will represent the country.

“It’s a humbling opportunity to showcase my music and represent my nation on an international stage like this. This has motivated me to do my best, not just for myself but for everyone I represent,” said Rungan.

R&B singer Jiya was excited when she was first informed. “It’s really indeed a beautiful opportunity and most of all a privilege to be representing my country.”

The NAC’s Chairperson, Princess Celenhle Dlamini will be the guest speaker at the HKPAX International Arts Leadership Round Table on 18 October.

She will be accompanied by the NAC Interim CEO, Julie Diphofa and Senior Executives from the Playhouse Company (Kwa-Zulu Natal State Theatre).

The delegation will exchange South African performing art ideas and productions, with Art Executives from Hong Kong and around the globe, with a view to building valuable new collaborations for the South African arts sector.

The NAC is an Agency of the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. It’s the largest Arts & Culture funding agency in South Africa, responsible for serving most of the arts disciplines.

Cultural exchange

The five musos musicians will be showcase and promote Mzansi arts during the Expo week by performing in a unique music journey jointly created with musicians from Hong Kong titled Journey of Discover” on the 16-17th October 2024 at Hong Kong City Hall.

Jiya finds this element of the trip quite important.

“We get to know and learn about each others’ cultures and backgrounds. Such an initiative creates opportunities to network; this creates global relationships as well,” said the singer.

“Cultural exchange initiatives are incredibly important because they foster understanding, tolerance, and collaboration between different nations and communities,” shared Rungan.

The jazz and gospel vocalist said such programmes allow artists to experience and appreciate diverse traditions, perspectives, and artistic expressions, breaking down stereotypes and promoting mutual respect.

“As a composer I’m thrilled to be collaborating with music that’s so different from our South African Jazz context which has certainly broadened my worldview of music.”

Fun in Hong Kong

As much as the trip is centred on their art and the work they do, it’s also a welcomed holiday and an opportunity to experience a different culture.

“I am very curious about different cultures and their customs so travelling gives me that experience. Also, travelling keeps me very open-minded. It’s a great way to learn things about yourself as well,” shared Jiya.

Rungan said she’s not the kind of traveller that you’ll find inside museums and learning about historical landmarks.

“I mean I like them but show me the way to the shopping mall,” she quipped.

“I love engaging with locals through informal conversations, and checking out how the ordinary person lives which gives me a better understanding of the place I am visiting.”

