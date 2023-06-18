Miss South Africa Top 12 celebrate dads this Father’s Day

By Lineo Lesemane

Today – Father’s Day – is all about celebrating fathers in South Africa and the important role that they play.

The Miss South Africa organisation shared with The Citizen how the 2023 finalists paid tribute to the dads of the country.

Ané Oosthuysen (25)

Ané wished all the dads a happy Father’s Day.

She said a special memory of her and her father is going for ice cream on a Sunday afternoon or spending quality family time at the Kruger National Park.

“Today is all about celebrating you and the important role you play in our lives.

“Thank you for being the ones who provide us with guidance and love and also for supporting our biggest dreams and aspirations.

“May your Father’s Day be filled with so much love and may you spend it with the people that you cherish the most!”

Anke Rothmann (23)

“Dads, you truly are the heroes of our hearts. We love how you always come through and how you always provide; we see that you work hard,” Anke said.

She said her dad is the funniest and most loving dad on earth. She added: “There is not a specific memory that I cherish most, because all moments spent with my dad are really special.”

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2023: What makes a good dad?

Bryoni Govender (26)

Bryoni said her message to the dads is that they raise their sons to treat others and their partners with love, respect, compassion, and equality.

“My best memory of my dad growing up is that he would always help me get ready for primary school and when I went to high school, I knew that I could rely on him 200% because he would always show up for me,” she said.

Homba Mazaleni (23)

“To oTata basekaya celebrating the Unsung Heroes: On this Father’s Day, let’s acknowledge the invaluable role fathers play in shaping our lives.

“From guidance to support, their love knows no bounds. You play an important role in making us the women we are, Enkosi.”

She thanked her dad for being “a shining example of strength, love, and unwavering support. Because of you, I know love. You are simply amazing! Happy Father’s Day Dad!”

Jordan van der Vyver (27)

“Today we celebrate the dads, granddads, stepdads, and father figures who touch our lives with love, guidance, and unwavering support that extends far beyond this special day.

“Your presence makes a marked difference in the lives of your children.

“Thank you for being a pillar of strength and a source of wisdom. Thank you for fighting for your family and for the countless sacrifices you make.

“One fond memory I hold dear of my dad Deon is the time he took us camping and taught me how to fish”, van der Vyver said.

Keaoleboga Nkashe (27)

Kea expressed her gratitude to all present fathers.

“Thank you for moulding your children and guiding them on the right path to go. You are truly appreciated and your efforts are noticed.”

She said she stayed with her father in Boksburg for educational purposes when she was younger.

“Every Friday he made sure I was packed and we would drive four hours to Itsoseng in the North West to go visit my mom. Those were the best drives of my life!”

Lebohang Raputsoe (24)

“A son’s first hero and a daughter’s first love. This Father’s Day, may you remember that your presence is important. As you continue to make history, remember we are watching,” Lebohang said, also adding:

“I remember when I was young, I used to try and cook for my dad Joseph to ensure he had something to eat when he arrived home from work, and how grateful he was, regardless of what I had prepared for him.

“This gratitude is what I would love to express to him on this day, as I reflect on the lady I am today, and come to realise how greatly he has contributed to my development.”

ALSO READ: Empowering fatherless boys: Mentorship program and the role of MENtors

Levern ‘Donnatella’ José (23)

Levern said she salutes all the men who play a positive role in their children’s lives and those who mentor youngsters and try and make a difference.

“Not every child has two parents in their life. I was raised by a single parent. My wonderful mother Rochelle played both parental roles in my life.

“I am an only child, and it has always been my mother and me. I am blessed to have her and celebrate her,” she said.

Lungo Katete (26)

Lungo thanked all the fathers for their continuous love and support.

“When my brother and I were little, my dad Alex would take us to his office on weekends. He would show us around and explain all the cool stuff he would do.

“He would show us how a floppy disk works in a computer and even let us sit on his lap or his desk while he worked.

“Although it may seem rather simple, just being able to be in his presence made me the happiest,” she said.

Melissa Nayimuli (27)

Melissa said no amount of money or material riches can replace the role of a loving father.

“My message to all fathers is to continue to invest time, presence, love, encouragement, respect, and kindness in your children’s lives.

“To my father Samuel, my biggest cheerleader and greatest friend, I would just like to say thank you.

“Home was a safe place because you were there. Home was fun, rich, and overflowing with laughter even when we had nothing.”

Nande Mabala (25)

“To all the fathers in South Africa, I implore you to be fathers to those who need father figures. Be the change you want to see.

“I’ve been blessed to have been raised by an active father. He knew when to take his badge of masculinity off to bond with me.

“A core memory is my dad being there for me when I got my first period. He was so caring and he took the embarrassment away and just became the friend I needed”, Nande said.

Natasha Joubert (25)

Natasha shared that her father passed away when she was 16 years old in 2013.

“It’s always such an emotional day for me as I always try, and remind myself of some beautiful memories we had together and every quality and value he taught me.

“To all the people out there that do not have a father anymore, this is our day to keep their legacy alive and celebrate them as angels.

“To everyone who still has a father in their lives, a reminder to always be grateful and shower him with appreciation and love! It’s such a big privilege and blessing to still have a protector and best friend!”

NOW READ: Last minute Father’s Day gift ideas: What to buy your dad this Father’s Day