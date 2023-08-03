WATCH: Nonku Williams’ post-Botox video sets tongues wagging

By Lineo Lesemane

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star and businesswoman Nonku Williams received mixed reactions after showing off her face post Botox.

In a video posted on Instagram, Nonku thanked her plastic surgeon for her “princess glow and Botox”.

But in the comments section, many fans were not impressed and shared that they could hardly recognise her, while others blamed her best friend, Jojo Robinson for the “influence”.

“This has to be one of my favourite braids ever done… Plus, have you noticed how my skin is glowing,” she added, thanking her hairstylist and plastic surgeon.

Earlier this year, Nonku opened up about her transformation journey, excited that she got fillers and Botox done.

“So y’all know I’ve been on my transformation journey of living good, feeling, and getting snatched! Or should I say #Klutched? I recently got some filler and Botox done by the amazingly talented @klutchplasticsurgery.”

“I was so nervous because I hate needles. The procedure was kinda uncomfortable but nothing too unbearable. And the result is so damn worth it!” she said.

Jojo opens up about her surgeries

Nonku’s RHOD best friend, Jojo, previously opened up about the processes of her surgeries, recovery, and everything in between.

During her interview with radio host and award-winning voice-over artist Carol Ofori on East Coast Radio, she said she has done over 20 cosmetic surgeries.

“Major surgeries maybe six or seven. My first surgery was a plain breast augmentation where they just cut under the boob, they didn’t do the lift, they just put the boobs in,” she said.

She added that she has been open about her surgeries on socials because she feels like a lot of women find it shameful.

“Like they don’t want people to know that they’ve had this procedure done, and to me, I’m like if there’s something available that you can do to make you feel better, then go for it. It doesn’t have to be for anyone else. It can be for yourself.”

