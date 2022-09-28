Prince George ‘might be a royal handful’ after savage clap back at classmate

Lethabo Malatsi

The eldest son of the Prince of Wales, Prince George, asserts his authority and savagely claps backs at a pupil following a “tussle” and royal expert claiming the young prince might be a royal handful.

This is after the newly released book, The New Royals, by author and royal expert, Katie Nicholl, claims Prince George told a classmate to “watch out as his father will one day be King” as a cheeky clap back to the pupil who allegedly had a brawl with him.

“My father will be King so you better watch out,” the book read.

George is the elder son of Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales.

‘Understanding of the Monarchy’

At a tender age, George has an understanding of his social standing and according to the book; the young prince and his siblings are being raised with an “understanding of the Monarchy” and a “sense of duty” for their roles in the family.

Nicholl said that while George has been told he will one day be King and his parents are trying not to weigh him down with too many responsibilities yet.

“They [Prince and Princess of Wales] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,” Nicholl wrote.

The New Royals

The New Royals gives hindsight into the lives of the royal family, and the new roles King Charles III and the Prince of Wales, William, had to transition into; including a look at Elizabeth II’s remarkable and unrivalled reign.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were reported to have visited Wales on Tuesday, “to meet different communities across the nation and learn about the work of key charitable organisations”.

However, the book also gives insight into Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, stepping down from royals duties [and] Prince Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace.

Thank you to all those who have worked so tirelessly to ensure that everyone visiting Windsor over the past two weeks has had a safe & positive experience.



It was a pleasure to meet just a small number of staff & volunteers today. We are hugely grateful for all of your efforts. pic.twitter.com/jrkSSrimg4— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 22, 2022

