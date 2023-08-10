AKA, Costa Titch and other SA artists score AFRIMMA nominations

The late music stars, Costa Titch and AKA, are among the South African stars who have scored nominations at this year’s edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The main awards show will be held at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Meyerson Symphony Center, Texas, in the United States, next month, 17 September.
Costa Titch bagged three nominations for Best Male Southern Africa, Best Collaboration for Shetani, and Video of the Year for Shetani as well.
AKA bagged nominations in the Best Male Southern Africa and Album of the Year categories.
Here are SA musicians and their nominations at AFRIMMA this year:
A full list of the nominees for 2023 is available on AFRIMMA’s website.
Song of the year
- Libianca – People
- Kcee – Ojapiano
- Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable
- Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo x Justin99 ft Pcee, EeQue, Chley– Yahyuppiyah
- King Promise – Terminator
- Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix
- Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz – Nitogonze
- Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za ft Dj Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee – Mnike
Best male Southern Africa
- Costa Titch – South Africa
- Dj Tarico – Mozambique
- Macky2 – Zambia
- Musa Keys – South Africa
- Dj Maphorisa – South Africa
- Winky D – Zimbabwe
- Aka – South Africa
- Han C – Botswana
- Sjava – South Africa
Best female Southern Africa
- Ami Faku – South Africa
- Tamy Moyo – Zimbabwe
- Mpho Sebina – Botswana
- Dj Zinhle – South Africa
- Sha Sha – Zimbabwe
- Nadia Nakai – South Africa
- Towela – Zambia
- Makhadzi – South Africa
- Tyla – South Africa
Best Gospeel
- Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria
- Piesie Esther – Ghana
- Christina Shusho – Tanzania
- Miguel Buila – Angola
- Bidemi Olaoba – Nigeria
- KS Bloom – Ivory Coast
- Joel Lwaga – Tanzania
- Pulani Maphari – South Africa
- Sumisola Agbebi Okeleye – Nigeria
Best male rap act
- Odumodu Black – Nigeria
- Yung Lunya – Tanzania
- Ninho – Congo
- Black Sheriff – Ghana
- A-Reece – South Africa
- Blaqbonez – Nigeria
- Blxckie – South Africa
- Marwan Moussa – Egypt
Best collaboration
- Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani
- Spyro x Tiwa Savaage – Who’s Your Guyy?
- Davido x Musa Keys – Unavailable
- Rema ft Selena Gomez – Calm Down Remix
- Wegz x AshMusic – Amira
- Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur
- Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix
- Boutross ft Juiceer Mann – Angela
Best DJ Africa
- DJ Spinall – Nigeria
- DJ Dollar – Senegal
- Waffles – South Africa
- Ms. DSF – Nigeria
- DJ Danni Gato – Cape Verde
- DJ Faculty – Ghana
- DJ Nelasta – Angola
- Major League DJs – South Africa
- DJ Consequence – Nigeria
Radio / TV personnel of the year
- Ebuka – Nigeria
- Konnie Toure – Ivory Coast
- Tbo Touch – South Africa
- IK Osakioduwa – Nigeria
- Afonso Quintas – Angola
- James Onen – Uganda
- Idris Sultan – Tanzania
- Kwame Sefa Kayi – Ghana
