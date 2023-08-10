AKA, Costa Titch and other SA artists score AFRIMMA nominations

By Lineo Lesemane

The late music stars, Costa Titch and AKA, are among the South African stars who have scored nominations at this year’s edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The main awards show will be held at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Meyerson Symphony Center, Texas, in the United States, next month, 17 September.

Costa Titch bagged three nominations for Best Male Southern Africa, Best Collaboration for Shetani, and Video of the Year for Shetani as well.

AKA bagged nominations in the Best Male Southern Africa and Album of the Year categories.

Here are SA musicians and their nominations at AFRIMMA this year:

A full list of the nominees for 2023 is available on AFRIMMA’s website.

Song of the year

Libianca – People

Kcee – Ojapiano

Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable

Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo x Justin99 ft Pcee, EeQue, Chley– Yahyuppiyah

Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz – Nitogonze

Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za ft Dj Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee – Mnike

Best male Southern Africa

Costa Titch – South Africa

Dj Tarico – Mozambique

Macky2 – Zambia

Musa Keys – South Africa

Dj Maphorisa – South Africa

Winky D – Zimbabwe

Aka – South Africa

Han C – Botswana

Sjava – South Africa

Best female Southern Africa

Ami Faku – South Africa

Tamy Moyo – Zimbabwe

Mpho Sebina – Botswana

Dj Zinhle – South Africa

Sha Sha – Zimbabwe

Nadia Nakai – South Africa

Towela – Zambia

Makhadzi – South Africa

Tyla – South Africa

Best Gospeel

Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria

Piesie Esther – Ghana

Christina Shusho – Tanzania

Miguel Buila – Angola

Bidemi Olaoba – Nigeria

KS Bloom – Ivory Coast

Joel Lwaga – Tanzania

Pulani Maphari – South Africa

Sumisola Agbebi Okeleye – Nigeria

Best male rap act

Odumodu Black – Nigeria

Yung Lunya – Tanzania

Ninho – Congo

Black Sheriff – Ghana

A-Reece – South Africa

Blaqbonez – Nigeria

Blxckie – South Africa

Marwan Moussa – Egypt

Best collaboration

Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani

Spyro x Tiwa Savaage – Who’s Your Guyy?

Davido x Musa Keys – Unavailable

Rema ft Selena Gomez – Calm Down Remix

Wegz x AshMusic – Amira

Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur

Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

Boutross ft Juiceer Mann – Angela

Best DJ Africa

DJ Spinall – Nigeria

DJ Dollar – Senegal

Waffles – South Africa

Ms. DSF – Nigeria

DJ Danni Gato – Cape Verde

DJ Faculty – Ghana

DJ Nelasta – Angola

Major League DJs – South Africa

DJ Consequence – Nigeria

Radio / TV personnel of the year

Ebuka – Nigeria

Konnie Toure – Ivory Coast

Tbo Touch – South Africa

IK Osakioduwa – Nigeria

Afonso Quintas – Angola

James Onen – Uganda

Idris Sultan – Tanzania

Kwame Sefa Kayi – Ghana

