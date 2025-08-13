PICS: Rachel Kolisi brightens schoolchildren’s lives with new spectacles in Joe Slovo

Rachel said they tested the vision of almost 100 children in Joe Slovo.

Former Springbok WAG Rachel Kolisi has brought smiles to nearly 100 schoolchildren with vision testing and new spectacles.

A few weeks ago, Rachel called on the public to support a healthcare day initiative, which provided premium care to 300 people in Joe Slovo, Johannesburg.

Since then, the fitness instructor and influencer have teamed up with several sponsors to assist school children in need.

On Tuesday, she shared on Instagram that her team returned to the Joe Slovo school and tested the vision of almost 100 children.

“Fifteen were identified as needing glasses, and yesterday we delivered and fitted them. One of the girls said she knows she’s destined for greatness, and her marks are so good, but she believed she was meant to be blind, because she couldn’t see the board and would copy off the girl next to her,” Rachel wrote.

She said she is planning two more healthcare days and will share how people can contribute.

Rachel Kolisi’s philanthropy journey

Rachel’s philanthropy journey began with the Kolisi Foundation, co-founded with her estranged husband, rugby star Siya Kolisi, in 2019.

In March, Rachel stepped down as CEO of the foundation following her 2023 election.

Under her leadership, the foundation has championed GBV activism and programmes supporting women and children.

Human rights NPO Justice Dest Africa said they were saddened by her departure but remain confident she will continue her impactful work.

“Her unwavering support for our work, especially through the iNtsika yeThemba and Mbokodo programmes, has been truly impactful.

“We were saddened to hear that she will no longer be CEO of the Kolisi Foundation, but we know she will continue to do incredible things. Rachel, you will always be a GBV activist at heart, and your impact will be felt for years to come.”

