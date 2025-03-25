Recipe of the day: Maple dijon roasted carrots

These carrots can be served alongside a hearty roast or enjoyed on their own.

These maple dijon roasted carrots are sweet, tasty, and easy to make.

The maple syrup adds sweetness, while the Dijon mustard gives a little tangy flavour. Butter makes them rich and delicious. They are soft, caramelised, and perfect as a side dish.

Maple dijon roasted carrots

Ingredients

1lb (500g) baby carrots

2 tablespoons melted butter

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon grainy dijon mustard

salt

Ground black pepper

2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley leaves

Method

Preheat the oven to 207°C (400°F) Toss the carrots with the melted butter, maple syrup, dijon mustard, a generous pinch of salt, and ground black pepper, ensuring each carrot is well coated. Transfer the carrots to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spreading them out in a single, even layer. Roast for about 25-30 minutes, or until the carrots are fork-tender and completely cooked through.

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission

