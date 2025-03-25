Recipe of the day: Maple dijon roasted carrots

Read more
These carrots can be served alongside a hearty roast or enjoyed on their own.
Maple dijon roasted carrots. Picture: Supplied
These maple dijon roasted carrots are sweet, tasty, and easy to make.
The maple syrup adds sweetness, while the Dijon mustard gives a little tangy flavour. Butter makes them rich and delicious. They are soft, caramelised, and perfect as a side dish.
Maple dijon roasted carrots
Ingredients
- 1lb (500g) baby carrots
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon grainy dijon mustard
- salt
- Ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley leaves
Method
- Preheat the oven to 207°C (400°F)
- Toss the carrots with the melted butter, maple syrup, dijon mustard, a generous pinch of salt, and ground black pepper, ensuring each carrot is well coated.
- Transfer the carrots to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spreading them out in a single, even layer.
- Roast for about 25-30 minutes, or until the carrots are fork-tender and completely cooked through.
*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permissionPrint
