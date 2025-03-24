Recipe of the day: Paper-wrapped sponge cake

Today’s recipe is a tasty treat that’s light, soft, and sweet.

These paper-wrapped sponge cakes are fluffy and golden, with a melt-in-your-mouth texture.

They’re easy to make and perfect for a quick snack or dessert.

Paper-wrapped sponge cake

Ingredients

60 g (2 oz) cake flour

15 g (½ oz) cornstarch

5 egg whites

90 g (3 oz) fine sugar, castor sugar

5 egg yolks, lightly beaten

60 g (2 oz) unsalted butter, melted

Method

Line the muffin cups with parchment paper and set aside. Combine the cake flour and cornstarch, sift twice, and set aside. Preheat the oven to 200°C (392°F). In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until frothy. Gradually add the sugar in three batches, continuing to beat until soft peaks form, but be careful not to overmix. You can use a stand mixer or a handheld electric mixer for this step. Gently fold in the beaten egg yolks until well combined. Add the sifted flour and fold gently until fully incorporated. Mix a few tablespoons of the batter with the melted butter, then pour it back into the cake batter and fold gently until well combined. Transfer the batter into the muffin cups, filling each about 2/3 full. Bake the sponge cake in the oven. Once they are in, immediately reduce the temperature to 175°C (350°F). Bake for 20 minutes or until they turn a light golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool before serving.

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission

You may add a teaspoon of vanilla extract, lemon or orange zest to the cake batter, if you like.

