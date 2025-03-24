Recipes

Recipe of the day: Paper-wrapped sponge cake

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

24 Mar 2025

Today’s recipe is a tasty treat that’s light, soft, and sweet.

Paper wrapped sponge cake. Picture: Supplied

These paper-wrapped sponge cakes are fluffy and golden, with a melt-in-your-mouth texture.

They’re easy to make and perfect for a quick snack or dessert.

Paper-wrapped sponge cake

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission

Paper-wrapped sponge cake

Recipe

  • Author: Rasa Malaysia and CP Choong

Ingredients

    • 60 g (2 oz) cake flour

    • 15 g (½ oz) cornstarch

    • 5 egg whites

    • 90 g (3 oz) fine sugar, castor sugar

    • 5 egg yolks, lightly beaten

    • 60 g (2 oz) unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

  1. Line the muffin cups with parchment paper and set aside. Combine the cake flour and cornstarch, sift twice, and set aside. Preheat the oven to 200°C (392°F).

  2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until frothy. Gradually add the sugar in three batches, continuing to beat until soft peaks form, but be careful not to overmix. You can use a stand mixer or a handheld electric mixer for this step.

  3. Gently fold in the beaten egg yolks until well combined. Add the sifted flour and fold gently until fully incorporated.

  4. Mix a few tablespoons of the batter with the melted butter, then pour it back into the cake batter and fold gently until well combined.

  5. Transfer the batter into the muffin cups, filling each about 2/3 full.

  6. Bake the sponge cake in the oven. Once they are in, immediately reduce the temperature to 175°C (350°F).

  7. Bake for 20 minutes or until they turn a light golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool before serving.

Notes

  • You may use a 12-tin muffin pan and line with cupcake baking cups.
  • You may add a teaspoon of vanilla extract, lemon or orange zest to the cake batter, if you like.

