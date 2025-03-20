Recipe of the day: No-bake chocolate cake

Here is a quick and easy chocolate cake that does not require you to turn on the oven.

No-bake chocolate cake. Picture: Supplied

This rich, chocolatey, no-bake cake doesn’t need an oven — just a steamer. Whether you’re treating yourself or making a dessert for a special occasion, this cake is a perfect choice. ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chicken teriyaki bowl No-bake chocolate cake Ingredients 200 g (7 oz) castor sugar

200 g (7 oz) full cream evaporated milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 tsp vanilla essence

180 g (6⅓ oz) unsalted butter

2 eggs, slightly beaten with a fork

2 tablespoons rum, optional

100 g (3½ oz) plain flour or all-purpose flour

50 g (1¾ oz) cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda Chocolate fudge topping 20 g (7 oz) cocoa powder, sieved

200 g (7 oz) condensed milk

2 tablespoons corn oil

1 pinch salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 tsp vanilla essence Method Combine caster sugar, evaporated milk, vanilla extract or essence, and butter in a saucepan. Stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves and the butter melts. Remove from heat and keep warm. Once the evaporated milk mixture has slightly cooled, add the beaten eggs and rum (if using), and stir until well combined. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda into a large mixing bowl. Pour the egg mixture over the flour mixture and stir until well combined (the cake batter should be runny). Heat up the steamer. Line and grease an 8 or 9-inch (20 or 23-cm) round baking pan. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, place it in the steamer, and cover the top loosely with a piece of aluminium foil. Cover the steamer and steam over medium heat for 45 minutes. Allow the cake to cool in the pan before turning it out and decorating. Chocolate fudge topping Read more Recipe of the day: Chicken teriyaki bowl Combine the sieved cocoa powder, condensed milk, and oil. Stir over low heat until the mixture thickens. Add the salt and vanilla extract or essence. Let the chocolate topping cool slightly before spreading it over the cake, then refrigerate before serving. *This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission Print No-bake chocolate cake Author: Rasa Malaysia Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 200 g ( 7 oz ) castor sugar

200 g ( 7 oz ) full cream evaporated milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 tsp vanilla essence

180 g ( 6⅓ oz ) unsalted butter

2 eggs, slightly beaten with a fork

2 tablespoons rum, optional

100 g ( 3½ oz ) plain flour or all-purpose flour

50 g ( 1¾ oz ) cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Chocolate fudge topping 20 g ( 7 oz ) cocoa powder, sieved

200 g ( 7 oz ) condensed milk

2 tablespoons corn oil

1 pinch salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 tsp vanilla essence

Instructions Combine caster sugar, evaporated milk, vanilla extract or essence, and butter in a saucepan. Stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves and the butter melts. Remove from heat and keep warm. Once the evaporated milk mixture has slightly cooled, add the beaten eggs and rum (if using), and stir until well combined. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda into a large mixing bowl. Pour the egg mixture over the flour mixture and stir until well combined (the cake batter should be runny). Heat up the steamer. Line and grease an 8 or 9-inch (20 or 23-cm) round baking pan. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, place it in the steamer, and cover the top loosely with a piece of aluminium foil. Cover the steamer and steam over medium heat for 45 minutes. Allow the cake to cool in the pan before turning it out and decorating. Chocolate fudge topping Combine the sieved cocoa powder, condensed milk, and oil. Stir over low heat until the mixture thickens. Add the salt and vanilla extract or essence. Let the chocolate topping cool slightly before spreading it over the cake, then refrigerate before serving. Notes Always wait until the cake is completely cool before adding the chocolate fudge topping. This keeps the topping smooth and prevents it from melting into the cake. NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies