Recipe of the day: No-bake chocolate cake

Here is a quick and easy chocolate cake that does not require you to turn on the oven.
No-bake chocolate cake. Picture: Supplied
This rich, chocolatey, no-bake cake doesn’t need an oven — just a steamer.
Whether you’re treating yourself or making a dessert for a special occasion, this cake is a perfect choice.
No-bake chocolate cake
Ingredients
- 200 g (7 oz) castor sugar
- 200 g (7 oz) full cream evaporated milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 180 g (6⅓ oz) unsalted butter
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten with a fork
- 2 tablespoons rum, optional
- 100 g (3½ oz) plain flour or all-purpose flour
- 50 g (1¾ oz) cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Chocolate fudge topping
- 20 g (7 oz) cocoa powder, sieved
- 200 g (7 oz) condensed milk
- 2 tablespoons corn oil
- 1 pinch salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 tsp vanilla essence
Method
- Combine caster sugar, evaporated milk, vanilla extract or essence, and butter in a saucepan.
- Stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves and the butter melts. Remove from heat and keep warm.
- Once the evaporated milk mixture has slightly cooled, add the beaten eggs and rum (if using), and stir until well combined.
- Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda into a large mixing bowl.
- Pour the egg mixture over the flour mixture and stir until well combined (the cake batter should be runny).
- Heat up the steamer. Line and grease an 8 or 9-inch (20 or 23-cm) round baking pan. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, place it in the steamer, and cover the top loosely with a piece of aluminium foil.
- Cover the steamer and steam over medium heat for 45 minutes. Allow the cake to cool in the pan before turning it out and decorating.
Chocolate fudge topping
- Combine the sieved cocoa powder, condensed milk, and oil. Stir over low heat until the mixture thickens.
- Add the salt and vanilla extract or essence. Let the chocolate topping cool slightly before spreading it over the cake, then refrigerate before serving.
*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission
Notes
Always wait until the cake is completely cool before adding the chocolate fudge topping. This keeps the topping smooth and prevents it from melting into the cake.
