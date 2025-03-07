Bullets and bodyguards: RHOD star Londie London’s ex killed in Sandton Solo shootout

RHOD star Londie London's ex-boyfriend and business tycoon Sphamandla Mabonga was fatally wounded in the Sandton shootout.

Londo Londie dated businessman Sphamandla Mabonga, who was shot and killed at Solo restaurant in Sandton. Pictures: Instgram/ londielondon

It has come to light in the media that Sphamandla Mabonga, the former boyfriend of reality TV star and singer Londie London, was reportedly killed in a deadly shootout that rocked an upmarket Johannesburg hangout on Thursday evening.

The shooting incident took place on 24 Central outside Solo restaurant in Sandton after 11pm.

The controversial business tycoon was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his gunshot wounds sustained during a fiery exchange of gunfire at the popular restaurant and bar.

Mabonga and Londie London, the popular The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star, model and singer whose real name is Londiwe Zulu, were involved in a stormy relationship in 2023.

Sphamandla Mabonga: Londie London’s ex and Sandton Solo shootout

According to News24, citing a police report, the man who tried to strong-arm his way into the restaurant with his firearm, has been identified as Mabonga, who was also known as Bongani Maocuana.

The publication reported that Sandton Commercial Crime Unit officers responded to a complaint at the restaurant that someone was trying to enter “by force”.

The report stated that the officers spoke to the restaurant manager, who pointed out Mabonga who was standing at the entrance with his bodyguards.

Following a brief discussion between Mabonga and the officers, Londie London’s former boyfriend complied with their request and handed over his firearm to one of his eight bodyguards before an altercation broke out and gunfire ensued.

Dodging bullets? Mabonga implicated in Tempo shootout

While the identities of the deceased have yet to be released by the authorities, Mabonga has been involved in shooting incidents in the past.

In January 2024, he was arrested following a shootout at Tempo Luxury Restaurant in Sunninghill, which was triggered by similar reasons.

The businessman allegedly started shooting at security personnel when they turned him away from the club because he was carrying a gun.

He was shot in the ribs and had to be admitted to hospital at the time.

Londie London’s ex under the spotlight

Following his arrest in January 2024, it emerged – according to Sunday World – that Mabonga was also being investigated for allegedly using fraudulent means to purchase cars from a financial institution.

During their short but intense relationship, Mabonga and the RHOD star made headlines when a female journalist opened a case of assault and theft against the couple.

This after Mabonga allegedly punched the journalist in the face at the Pimville A-lister hotspot, Konka Soweto.

According to Sunday World, the lovebirds also took the journalist’s phone and left with it while their security guards manhandled her at the parking lot of the popular groove spot.

Bye bye, BMW: Mabonga’s flashy gift to Londie London confiscated

Back in 2023, Sphamandla Mabonga gifted his then girlfriend Londie London with a BMW 330i. Pictures: Instagram and TikTok/ Londie London

In February 2024, Sunday World reported that police confiscated the BMW 330i gifted to Londie London by her then boyfriend Mabonga after discovering that it was allegedly hijacked from a security company in KwaZulu-Natal.

At the time the socialite received her luxury ride, she flaunted her “brand new” BMW on her Instagram account. Little did the socialite know that the same vehicle would be a great source of embarrassment for her less than a year later.

