Sthandwa Nzuza returns to Ukhozi FM, assault-accused Siya Mhlongo dropped

Ukhozi FM's 2025/26 line-up also includes fresh new talent.

SABC’s Durban-based radio station, Ukhozi FM, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025/26 line-up.

The new line-up sees the return of actress and radio personality, Sthandwa Nzuza.

Nzuza, who previously hosted shows such as Weekend Afternoon Drive on the station, will now take the reins of Chillaz on Saturdays from 3pm to 6pm.

Another talent returning to the station is Vusizwe Langa, the renowned isiZulu news anchor, who joins Bingelela Mpanza to co-host Sigiya Ngengoma on Saturdays from 9am to 12pm.

The show was previously hosted by the legendary Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu, who passed away in May last year.

Meanwhile, Siya Mhlongo, who was accused of assaulting his boyfriend a few months ago, has been dropped from the line-up.

Mhlongo will be replaced by Nkosinathi Mshengu for the 8pm–12am slot from Monday to Thursday.

Introducing fresh talent

The station is also introducing fresh talent, including Siphiwe Sibiya, the winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search.

Sibiya will host the Sunday morning Kwasa Okungaliyo from 3am to 6am, replacing Nozipho Zulu, who is moving to a new role hosting Akulalwa on Saturdays from 12am to 3am.

“As we welcome new talent and celebrate the return of familiar voices, we remain committed to delivering quality content that reflects the rich culture of our listeners,” said Ukhozi FM’s Acting Business Manager, Busani Mthembu.

Ukhozi FM 2025/2026 Line-up

