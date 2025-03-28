Sharp Neh: Sis Maria seeks donations after car repossession

Nthato said he faced financial struggles after his sister's passing.

TikTok sensation and musician Nthato Mashifane, popularly known as Sis Maria, is asking for donations after his car was repossessed.

The social media star told The Citizen that he fell behind on his car payments for three months, which led to the repossession.

Nthato said he faced financial struggles following his sister’s passing, which led to his current situation.

“I didn’t want to mention her passing at first because I knew people would accuse me of using it for sympathy.

“But the reality is that loss affected me deeply, and it also impacted my finances. I fell behind on my car payments for three months, and that led to it being repossessed,” he said.

Nthato said he hopes to use the donations to repair his family car or buy a new one if he receives enough money.

He said losing his car has made things difficult for him as an artist.

“I rely on the car for work. But beyond that, this situation has reminded me of the importance of ownership, especially in the music industry.

“That’s why my focus now is not just on recovering the car but also on securing a proper studio so we can have full control over our work.”

To overcome his financial setbacks, he said he has been pursuing brand deals, bookings, and ambassador roles.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jacob Zuma’s adorable TikTok dance challenge with granddaughter goes viral

New music on the way

Nthato said he is currently working with Kabza De Small and Young Stunna on a new song titled Molo, Sharp Neh, which is expected to drop soon.

“The bookings are not coming in like they used to — I can even say they have stopped completely. Kabza mentioned that we’d push the song in March, and we’re hopeful that he will drop it soon.

“In the meantime, we are working on new music, and having a solid studio setup would help us produce high-quality work without compromising ownership.”

NOW READ: ‘I’m still on a high about my 50th birthday’: Basetsana Kumalo on her birthday plans this weekend