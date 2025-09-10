‘She suffered’: Prince Kaybee on his late mother’s painful final moments

Prince Kaybee's mother passed away earlier this month after an illness.

Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee recently opened up about the pain of losing his mother, who passed away last week after an illness.

In a lengthy post on Tuesday, the musician, whose real name is Kabelo Motsamai, reflected on her final days.

He revealed that before her passing, she had been scheduled for surgery that might have changed her life.

“Today is the day we booked her first-ever surgery consultation that could’ve changed her life. But no, God had other plans. She had to die a few days before her surgery after all that she went through,” he wrote.

Prince Kaybee: ‘If she had to die, let her die but not like this’

Prince Kaybee said he saw his mother go through immense pain and suffering.

“She suffered. I saw in her eyes how excruciating the pain was. She walked and I could hear her breathe through the pain in the most difficult gasps through her mouth. She went through financial exhaustion. People that love her, like me, also suffered looking at her go through all that,” he said.

The DJ added that he is struggling to come to terms with his mother’s passing.

“I have lost the oldest person that loved me through all my flaws. The only person I could share anything with without being judged. But guess what, she is dead.

“And for some reason, there’s a God that is all-powerful and capable of everything and anything that is orchestrating all this as part of his plan. If she had to die, let her die but not like this, not to a point she can’t speak or hold her own hand up.”

I just wanna discuss God, if he exists.



My mother was one of the most faithful people I know, kept the loyalty and faith in her God, prayed on average twice a day, sometimes overnight because I used to listen to her cry in prayer throughout the night because my room was right… — PRINCE KAYBEE (@KabeloMusic) September 9, 2025

Prince Kaybee on his health struggles

His mother’s passing comes just weeks after the DJ also spoke publicly about his own health battles.

In June this year, Prince Kaybee revealed that he suffers from serious amnesia.

“I suffer from serious amnesia, and I am a bit emotional and frustrated at how my memory is deteriorating,” he wrote.

He said the condition had begun to affect both his daily life and emotional wellbeing.

“I am scared this will lead to missing life opportunities, which will make me very incompetent — and I hate that… I wonder how long I can keep what is left of my memory bank,” he shared.

Not gnna lie, this is rocking me man, I have kids to raise💔 June 2, 2025

