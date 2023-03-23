Confirmed: Simz and Tino are back together

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After it was rumoured for a few weeks that actress and singer Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and model Tino Chinyani were back together and the couple has confirmed this.

In September 2021, the couple announced an amicable breakup which took their fans by surprise. Simz and Tino have a son together, three-year-old Tinyani.

‘He’ll move mountains’

As they have been co-parenting well together since, often sharing family pictures together with their son, Simz shared their romantic relationship has reignited.

Simz shared pictures of their time in Cape Town at a beach, she appears intimate and kissing Tino.

The Abomkhulu actress captioned her post: “Mang’thanda nginga typer enye ibreakup ithi pe. ngiyadlala eyi! Sesi right.” Translation: “(If I want to I would type another breakup post – dare me. I am kidding, we are good).

“I had a whole romantic caption but I couldn’t help it. Okay okay, here’s my caption.

“For the wrong one, he’ll make excuses, for the right one… he’ll move mountains. Thank you for moving mountains my Wumpalumpa.”

Simz also changed her surname from Ngema to Chinyani which was noticed by her 2.3 million followers.

Tino shared his own post with Simz on Instagram on Wednesday, simply saying; “forever”.

The breakup

Days before posting they were going their separate ways over two years ago, Tino and Simz were photographed happily together during a couple’s weekend. The announcement of their separation trended on social media with many wondering what went wrong.

At the time, Simz said: “This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together. I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again and to smile again. I will forever be grateful for Everything you have taught me. I pray that God gives us the strength and wisdom to raise our beautiful son. @tiyani_chinyani we will always be great parents to you and we will always be there for you.

“No tears here, just lessons learnt and beautiful memories. I really had a beautiful fun weekend. Here’s to friendship and dope ass co-parenting,” Ngema wrote.