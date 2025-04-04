Celebs And Viral

‘We’ve been dreaming about this’: Inside Rachel Kolisi’s Mauritius family getaway

Lineo Lesemane

4 Apr 2025

Rachel is enjoying a much-needed break on the island.

Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi in Mauritius. Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi is soaking up the sun in Mauritius with her children.

Rachel has been sharing glimpses of their island escape, giving fans a sneak peek into their holiday.

She jetted off to Mauritius with her two children and her estranged husband Siya Kolisi’s siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

She said they had been dreaming about this holiday for months and is grateful that it’s finally happening.

“Mostly grateful that all four kiddies could come,” she wrote, captioning pictures of the children at the airport.

Inside Rachel Kolisi’s Mauritius getaway

Rachel shared multiple snaps of their trip, from their arrival at the luxurious Club Med Plantation Albion family resort to their fun times at the beach restaurant.

“So much to do in a day… Still can’t believe we get to experience this,” she wrote.

Speaking to Women and Health magazine a few weeks ago, Rachel said sharing her life on social media had given her a “special kind of medicine”.

“Although I’m a hugely private person, sharing my journey on Instagram has been a special kind of medicine.

“Many of my followers have shared their own stories with me and I feel lucky to have that connection with them,” she added.

