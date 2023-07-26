‘Siya Kolisi, is that you?’- tannies mistake man for Bok captain

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Call it Springbok-fever ahead of the World Cup, or a simple case of mistaken identity. But two tannies were beaming when they thought they had caught a flight with Bok Captain, Siya Kolisi.

Unfortunately, the two ladies were actually sitting with advertising head Velokuhle Ngubane.

“These lovely ladies mistook me for Siya Kolisi on a flight from George, I made the mistake of playing along,” said Ngubane.

“Even signed an autograph… didn’t even know I’m supposed to be in France and my wife is Rachel. I just broke their hearts by telling them… I just make adverts.”

The autograph offered was a generic signature scribbled ‘Siya #7’.

Ngubane is a founder of one of the biggest ad agencies in the country, AVATAR. The company offers traditional advertising, digital advertising, public relations, B2B consulting and media.

The company’s website lists Ngubane as Advisory Board Chairman at the Red & Yellow School, on the IAB’s Transformation & Education Council, a DMA board member and judge of the Loeries, Apex Bookmarks, Pendorings, PRISM and ADFocus Awards.

The Kolisis

The Kolisi family is currently preparing for their big move to France where the Bok skipper will be playing for French outfit Racing 92. Rachel Kolisi penned a touching note on Instagram about the excitement of new challenges in France but also expressed her love for Mzansi.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity and experience, but in the same breath devastated because I love SA with my whole heart. And I love living here.”

Juggling a lot at the moment, and the furthest thing from being ready for a move overseas. Also just found out we’re running into more joy in the visa department”

“I had a great conversation with someone this week and she told me this: “identify which balls can drop and bounce back up and which ones would break if they dropped and focus on those.”

