Sizwe Alkaline teases new project with ReasonHD and Gigi Lamayne

Sizwe Alkaline, formerly known as ReasonHD, is working on a new project blending hip hop and Amapiano.

Speaking to The Citizen, the rapper, whose real name is Sizwe Moeketsi, said the concept is aimed at showcasing both of his musical identities.

“You’ll remember that once upon a time I went by the name Reason, and there has always been debate about who is better, Reason or Sizwe Alkaline,” he explained.

“This year, I’m dropping a project that will be Reason versus Sizwe Alkaline.”

More music in store

Sizwe recently released a hit single titled Izolo, a collaboration with Bob Mabena, Mid9t and Bukzin Keyz.

The track has sparked a viral TikTok dance challenge, with more than 40 000 videos created under the sound.

The musician also shared that he has teamed up with his partner, rapper Gigi Lamayne, on a new single.

“I’ve also got a single coming out with Gigi Lamayne and Sapka. It’s called Bayahluleka, and it’s part of the Three Step wave. Then we’ve got more Reason music dropping later.”

Sizwe and Gigi went public with their relationship earlier this year.

Since then, the pair have been open about their romance on social media and have also been spotted travelling together and performing together on stage.

