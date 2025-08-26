Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Sizwe Alkaline teases new project with ReasonHD and Gigi Lamayne

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

10 minute read

26 August 2025

05:56 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Sizwe recently released a hit single titled Izolo, a collaboration with Bob Mabena, Mid9t and Bukzin Keyz.

Sizwe Alkaline

Sizwe Alkaline. Picture: Instagram/@reasonhd_

Sizwe Alkaline, formerly known as ReasonHD, is working on a new project blending hip hop and Amapiano.

Speaking to The Citizen, the rapper, whose real name is Sizwe Moeketsi, said the concept is aimed at showcasing both of his musical identities.

“You’ll remember that once upon a time I went by the name Reason, and there has always been debate about who is better, Reason or Sizwe Alkaline,” he explained.

“This year, I’m dropping a project that will be Reason versus Sizwe Alkaline.”

ALSO READ: ‘There’s no money’: Babsy Mlangeni on music struggles and NACA lifetime honour (VIDEO)

More music in store

Sizwe recently released a hit single titled Izolo, a collaboration with Bob Mabena, Mid9t and Bukzin Keyz.

The track has sparked a viral TikTok dance challenge, with more than 40 000 videos created under the sound.

The musician also shared that he has teamed up with his partner, rapper Gigi Lamayne, on a new single.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I’ve also got a single coming out with Gigi Lamayne and Sapka. It’s called Bayahluleka, and it’s part of the Three Step wave. Then we’ve got more Reason music dropping later.”

Sizwe and Gigi went public with their relationship earlier this year.

Since then, the pair have been open about their romance on social media and have also been spotted travelling together and performing together on stage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sizwe Alakine (@reasonhd_)

NOW READ: ‘That Jerusalema money is infinite’: Mixed reactions as Nomcebo Zikode flaunts new Bentley

Read more on these topics

Gigi Lamayne music SA Celebrities

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Notorious South African wildlife criminal’s dubious pursuit of hunting permit in Botswana
Elections Road to 2026 local government elections: IEC registers 13 new political parties since last month
Courts WATCH: Sibiya eagerly waiting to clear his name after Masemola’s allegations
Motoring Good news for motorists as petrol and diesel prices set to drop in September
South Africa Government warns South African women against sketchy Russian job offers

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp