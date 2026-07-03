Top 10 Durban July marquees everyone will be talking about this year

From luxury lounges to celebrity parties, these Durban July marquees promise unforgettable race day experiences this weekend.

The Durban July is as much about the marquee experiences as it is about the horse racing. Every year, thousands of fashion lovers, celebrities and lifestyle enthusiasts descend on Greyville Racecourse in search of the ultimate blend of luxury, entertainment and hospitality.

With this year’s country allure theme inspiring spectacular décor and fashion, these are the marquee experiences expected to steal the spotlight.

1. Saso’s Marquee Experience

Fresh from winning Best Marquee in 2025, Saso’s returns with an even bigger production. Guests can enjoy performances by Kabza De Small, K.O., DreamTeam, GoldMax, Sykes and Funky QLA, while MaXhosa Africa makes history with its first Hollywood Bets Durban July fashion showcase.

Premium partners including Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Stella Artois and Mercedes-Benz to elevate the luxury offering.

2. Makubenjalo Durban July Experience

Makubenjalo once again delivers one of the most sought-after hospitality experiences.

Guests can expect gourmet three-course dining, luxury lounges, VIP parking, premium drinks and live performances by Boom Shaka, Kabza De Small, Boohle, DJ Stokie and DJ Sox.

Every ticket also includes entry to the official Njalos July afterparty.

3. The Ascots

One of this year’s biggest attractions, The Ascots brings international stars Bryson Tiller and Swae Lee to Durban alongside Masego, Cassper Nyovest, Elaine, Shekhinah and Tresor.

The luxury lifestyle destination blends music, fashion and premium hospitality into one unforgettable experience.

4. Boomtown

Boomtown remains one of the Durban July’s most popular entertainment marquees. Expect energetic performances, celebrity guests, premium hospitality and one of the liveliest party atmospheres at Greyville.

5. Pegasus Lounge

Ideal for guests seeking elegance, Pegasus Lounge offers elevated racecourse views, exclusive hospitality and all-inclusive food and beverage experiences in a sophisticated setting.

6. Trackside Reserve

For racing enthusiasts wanting to stay close to the action, Trackside Reserve combines excellent views with dedicated bars, relaxed seating and quality dining throughout the day.

7. Rockets Wonderland

Although taking place on Sunday, Rockets Wonderland has become an essential part of Durban July weekend. Under the Western Gold theme, guests can expect luxury dining, immersive entertainment, fashion showcases and premium lifestyle experiences.

8. The Owners Sky Club

For those wanting the ultimate VIP treatment, the Owners Sky Club delivers exclusive lounges, personalised service and one of the most luxurious experiences available during the Durban July.

9. The Garden Experience

Perfect for guests looking for a stylish but more accessible option, The Garden Experience combines live entertainment, social spaces and vibrant race day energy.

10. VIP hospitality suites

Several private hospitality suites hosted by luxury brands offer intimate experiences complete with fine dining, premium beverages and front row views of South Africa’s biggest horse racing and fashion event.

Whether you’re there for the races, celebrity sightings, fashion or world-class music, this year’s Hollywood Bets Durban July marquees promise unforgettable moments.

From award-winning hospitality and gourmet cuisine to international performers and exclusive afterparties, Greyville Racecourse will once again become South Africa’s biggest celebration of luxury lifestyle.