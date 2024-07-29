WATCH: ‘A promise fulfilled’ – Inside actors Thabo and Bokang’s lobola ceremony

The couple have a baby girl together.

Congratulations are in order for actors Thabo Rametsi and Bokang Phelane, who tied the knot in a beautiful lobola ceremony over the weekend.

The ceremony was held in Lesotho at Bokang’s home, and she has since shared a stunning video, giving fans a sneak peek inside her special day.

“The cows have crossed the border. #lobola ceremony,” she wrote, captioning the video.

Fans and other celebrities, including Bontle Modiselle, Nay Maps, and Wiseman Zitha, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the newlyweds.

Thabo and Bokang’s first baby

In January this year, Thabo and Bokang shared that they had welcomed their first bundle of joy.

Thabo penned a heartwarming message on Instagram, thanking Bokang for their baby girl.

“How did you do it, Bokang? How did you fit the entire universe in the palm of my hand? You must be God. Because how else?

“Thank you, Bokang, for the greatest thing to ever happen to me. Last year we brought this celestial being into this world. This year we make it a place worth her journey,” he wrote.

A few days ago, the couple celebrated their daughter’s ninth-month birthday.

Bokang wrote: “9 months in, 9 months out – Every moment with you is so precious. Watching you experience the world for the first time is such an honour.

“Seeing you get giddy over the most mundane things reminds me that even the simplest of things can be the greatest source of joy if you can be where your feet are. I am so grateful for this mum journey.”