‘Sneak peak to our forever’: Springbok Vincent Tshituka ties the knot with flair [Videos, Pics]

Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka and Katlego Monare shared their special day with the nation as the couple stepped into their 'forever'.

Described by fans as “one of the most wholesome moments in South African rugby off the pitch”, Vincent Tshituka’s stunning wedding has highlighted the Springbok newbie’s growing popularity.

The Congolese-born powerhouse flanker embarked on a new chapter in his life, tying the knot with Katlego Monare in an elegant wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Vincent’s journey from child refugee to Springbok star—now coupled with this joyous personal milestone—has cemented his status as a symbol of resilience and hope in the hearts of our nation.

Rugby and romance: Springbok Vincent Tshituka says ‘I do’

The radiant couple headed to Instagram to showcase their love and stylish flair—from Katlego’s stunning gown to Vincent’s sharp suit.

In a joint post, the Tshitukas captioned a series of wedding photos, “Sneak peek to Our Forever ♾️ Thank you to everybody that celebrated with us and for all the well wishes❤️.”

The towering rugby player also shared a personal reflection, describing the occasion as “the best day of my life❤️”.

From the pitch to the altar: Mzansi congratulates Vincent and katlego Tshituka

Their posts resonated deeply with fans, who flooded the comment section with messages of love and admiration.

One fan wrote, “So beautiful 😍… Single people will never forget 2024 😂,” while another praised, “Vincent and Katlego are goals! Wishing them a lifetime of love”.

Vincent’s teammates from the Sharks and Springboks also joined in, celebrating the flanker’s personal milestone.

‘Just Married’: The Tshitukas share their love with the world

Vincent and Katlego also shared videos of their wedding day on their joint TikTok account, V&K, with their more than 24 000 followers.

A love story that inspires

The spotlight fell on Vincent and Katlego’s love story in November last year when the couple posted a video of their lobola ceremony in matching Congolese African print outfits on their TikTok account.

The post attracted 240K views, 35K likes, and almost 300 comments from social media users.

Against all odds: Vincent Tshituka’s rise to Springbok fame

The 25-year-old Vincent Tshituka’s journey to this moment has been nothing short of remarkable.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, he and his family fled to Johannesburg in 2002 as refugees, escaping political unrest.

According to RugbyPass, his father, Simon, started out by gathering and selling scrap metal to keep the wolf from the door.

Despite these humble beginnings, Vincent rose through the ranks of South African rugby, earning a scholarship to the University of Johannesburg and later starring for the Lions and Sharks.

Vincent Tshituka in action for the Springboks during the 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Italy at Loftus Versfeld on 5 July 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Having captained the Sharks to Currie Cup glory in 2024 and contributed to their EPCR Challenge Cup win, Tshituka’s career is on an upward trajectory.

His recent inclusion in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ squad and Test debut against Italy on 5 July is testament to the talented player’s bright future.

