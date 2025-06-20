Lorch living large: Viral Man City clash, R10m market value, LV flex and more

SA soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch's flair on the pitch is matched only by his luxurious lifestyle. Take a look...

Thembinkosi Lorch on fire for Wydad AC against Manchester City on Wednesday and making an off-pitch fashion statement in Louis Vuitton. Pictures: Gallo Images and Instagram/ thembinkosi_lorch_3

Footballer Thembinkosi “Nyoso” Lorch trended for all the right reasons this week following his standout performance for Wydad Casablanca in their FIFA Club World Cup opener against Manchester City in Washington DC.

The social media streets were lit with high praise for the 31-year-old attacking midfielder’s baller brilliance despite his team’s 2-0 defeat against the Premier League giants on Wednesday.

WATCH: Thembinkosi Lorch vs Man City

The inform Lorch, who is currently on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns to the Moroccan club, reminded everyone why he earned the nickname SMS “Shake My Soul” and inspired the Scorpion Kings’ tribute jam Lorch.

Thembinkosi Lorch: Life of luxury

Lorch’s flair on the pitch is matched by his luxurious lifestyle.

From high-end cars to designer outfits and exotic vacations, Lorch’s wealth and success are evident in every aspect of his life.

The Citizen takes a look at his salary, net worth, luxurious assets and the glitz and glam of his life off the pitc.

Salary and net worth

Lorch’s financial success is a testament to his prowess on the field.

While at Orlando Pirates, his monthly salary was estimated to range between R130,000 and R165,000.

Thembinkosi Lorch of Wydad in action during the 2024/25 Morocco Botola League match between Wydad and Hassania Agadir at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on 9 February 2025 ©Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix

Though some reports – as per Briefly News – from a 2023 court hearing suggested a lower base salary of R50,000 due to deductions like child support.

After his move to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2024, his earnings reportedly surged to R450,000 per month, reflecting his value in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

His current salary at Wydad Athletic Club remains undisclosed but is likely comparable, given his high-profile loan move.

Net worth: A growing fortune

Lorch’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million (approximately R85 million) in 2025, bolstered by his football contracts, endorsements with brands like Puma, and other ventures.

His market value, as reported by Transfermarkt, stands at €500,000 (about 10.4 million), a reflection ofhis value and appeal in the high-stakes football world.

The life of Lorch

His considerable financial fortune allows Lorch to indulge in a lifestyle that many aspire to – but few achieve.

Designer drip

From his sponsor Puma to luxury brands, the footballer regularly flashes his designer outfits on his Instagram account.

I n one of his most recent posts, Lorch is sporting Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear menswear pieces from head to toe.

According to LV’s site, the LV Gradient Cotton T-shirt is valued at a round-off figure of R22,000.

Lorch styled the shirt with ripped denim shorts and a pair of black and white LV Trainer sneakers, priced at R27,000 on Court Order SA.

When it comes to the pricey baggage showcased by Lorch, his leather Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere Monogram Travel Bag costs up to R45,000 according to the brand’s Euro site.

The baller is also sorted when it comes to travel luggage with his Louis Vuitton Horizon 55 Monogram Eclipse Black suitcase, with its cost ranging from R57,800 to over R65,300 on resale site, Stock X.

Car collection

Lorch’s car collection reflects his status as football elite.

He owns a powerful Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6L Summit, valued at R1.1 million, which he frequently showcases on social media.

The tricky attacker is also the proud owner of a sleek red Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Rumours of a Lamborghini purchase for his father surfaced in 2019, with costs estimated between R410,000 and R8.43 million, but Lorch has never confirmed this, and the car remains unseen.

Midrand mansion

Lorch resides in a luxurious mansion in Midrand, Johannesburg, featuring modern aesthetics, a swimming pool, and a sleek kitchen often glimpsed in his Instagram posts.

Thembinkosi Lorch kicks back at his Midrand home. Pictures Instagram/ thembinkosi_lorch_3

While he maintains privacy about his home for security reasons, the glimpses shared reveal a sophisticated and comfortable living space, fitting for a star of his calibre.

Exotic getaways

Actress Natasha Thahane and soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch on an exotix couples getaway. | Picture: Instagram

Lorch’s social media is filled with images of enviable vacations, including trips to Spain and Zanzibar’s luxurious Hotel Riu Palace with actress Natasha Thahane – his former girlfriend and baby mama.