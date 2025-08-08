‘My stomach is confused’: Siya Kolisi serves up culinary heritage, humour and humanity

From ulusu to sushi: Rugby star Siya Kolisi shared his adventurous culinary journey alongside his Springbok 'brotherhood' this week.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, is as much a cultural icon as he is a rugby legend. Known for his infectious energy and deep connection to his South African roots, Kolisi took to social media this week to share a lighthearted quip about his “confused stomach” with fans.

After enjoying a traditional dish of ulusu (beef tripe), Kolisi and Springbok teammates Eben Etzebeth and Damian de Allende headed to the Cape Town sushi spot, Oishi, for dinner.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi dines with ‘the boys’

Kolisi jokingly noted on his Instagram account that the sudden switch from the rich ulusu dish to sushi, left his stomach “confused”.

Alongside a picture of him and the “the boys”, the Bok captain posted:

“After camp dinner with the boys . My stomach is confused from ilusu to sushi.”

From township to the global table: Siya Kolisi’s culinary roots

The star rugby player’s playful comment is evidence of his adventurous palate, as well as his love for traditional African cuisine.

Growing up in Zwide, Gqeberha, Kolisi developed a fondness for dishes like “walkie talkies” (chicken feet) and his appreciation for traditional food reflects his commitment to celebrating his Xhosa heritage,

The Citizen previously reported on Kolisi tucking into traditional cuisine along with fellow Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi at the popular Durban eatery, Fresh Food with Thuladu.

From left: Springboks Lukhanyo Am, Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mampimpi. Inset: Chicken feet and dombolo. Pictures: Instagram/ @siyakolisi

From umngqusho to bagel dogs and snails: Siya Kolisi takes fans on culinary trip

Siya Kolisi frequently shares his gastronomic adventures on social media with fans.

The South African rugby hero’s diverse taste ranges from indulging in umngqusho (samp and beans) with Sharks player Aphelele Fassi in Johannesburg, to popping in at New York bagels in Cape Town for bagel dogs.

His willingness to try new dishes, like snails in France, shows his open-mindedness and zest for life.

Siya Kolisi hinted at his next culinary challenge – frog legs, after sampling snails in France. Picture: Instagram/ @siyakolisi

Kolisi tried the French delicacy back in 2023 when he played for the rugby club, Racing 92, and lived in Paris with his then wife, Rachel Kolisi, and children.

Mentorship over a meal: Bonding with Batho Hlekani

Beyond his culinary exploits, Kolisi shines bright in his role as a mentor.

Earlier this week, he took Junior Springbok star Batho Hlekani – also from Zwide – for a special lunch and shopping outing in Cape Town.

Hlekani, a rising star who helped the Junior Boks win the U20 World Cup, is seen as a future leader in South African rugby.

The two loose forwards bonded over a meal of traditional amanqina (cow heels).

Kolisi’s Instagram post celebrated their heritage:

“Children of Mgquba, from Zwide, Emsengeni and African Bombers today we represent South Africa, God is powerful ❤️🙏🏾.”

Fans praised his leadership, with one commenting: “Proper mentorship done right! Take a bow Cap!”