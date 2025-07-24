Cowboy coach! Inside Rassie Erasmus’ 21st birthday bash for twins [Pics, Video]

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus shared his twins' 21st birthday celebration with the nation.

Springbok coach and proud dad Rassie Erasmus celebrated the 21st birthday of his twin daughters – Nikki and Carli – on Tuesday. Pictures: Instagram/ rasrugby and andre-hugo_venter

Legendary Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is celebrated for his tactical genius and leadership, guiding South Africa to Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.

The former star rugby player also embodies the balance between a high-profile career and a grounded family life.

His love for his three daughters – twins Carli, Nikki and 13-year-old Jani – is evident in every post and interview, while his amicable co-parenting with ex-wife Nicolene showcases mutual respect.

Rassie Erasmus: Twins’ milestone 21st birthday bash

As the twins stepped into adulthood with their 21st birthday this week, the cowgirl-themed celebration not only marked a milestone for Carli and Nikki, but also highlighted Rassie’s enduring role as a devoted dad and national hero.

Rassie shared a touching Instagram post, featuring a family photo with himself, his daughters and Nicolene, captioned simply, “Happy 21st 👯‍♀️.”

Fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes, praising Rassie’s dedication as a father.

One supporter wrote: “Admiration for your Pride you have so much to celebrate 🥳 🎉 Rassie…God Bless you Rassie and your wonderful family…”.

Sporty twins’ achievements and deep bond with dad Rassie

Carli and Nikki, students at the University of Stellenbosch, are not only known as Rassie’s daughters but also as accomplished netball coaches.

They lead teams at Stellenberg High School and the Pangolin Netball organisation, showcasing their inherited passion for sports.

‘True hero’

In a recent YOU Magazine interview, the twins expressed immense pride in their father, calling him a “true hero” for his rugby achievements.

Nikki humorously noted: “Please let that man just remain head of rugby,” when fans suggested Rassie for president on social media, while Carli added, “He’s really achieved something no one else could”.

Rassie Erasmus with his twin daughters, Carli and Nikki. Pictures: Instagram/ rasrugby and nikkieerasmus

In 2022, the twins playfully thanked World Rugby for lifting a ban on their father, joking they were “tired of having him at home”.

This lighthearted banter underscores their close bond, with Rassie often sharing moments that remind him of his “inseparable” twins on social media.

Rugby royalty: Who is Rassie’s twin daughter Nikki dating?

Nikki’s long-term relationship with Springbok Andre-Hugo Venter adds another rugby connection to the Erasmus family.

According to Ruck, the Stormers player is the son of the legendary Springbok back-rower Andre Venter, who made his name in 66 Test matches for South Africa between 1996 and 2001.

The hooker made his senior international debut against Portugal in 2024, following in the footsteps of his father, a man many consider one of South Africa’s finest flankers.

United family post-divorce

Rassie and Nicolene, a former nurse, quietly got divorced in April 2024, after more than 20 years together.

Rassie Erasmus celebrates with his then-wife Nicolene after the Rugby World Cup 2019 final between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Kanagawa, Japan. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The divorce came as a shock to many, given the couple’s private nature.

However, despite their separation, their commitment to co-parenting has been praised by fans, who see their unity as a testament to their dedication to their children.

