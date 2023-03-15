Toll Ass Mo and Mome talk black love and uncomfortable conversations

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A couple that has stood the test of time within the entertainment industry Tol Ass Mo (real name Mongezi Mahlangu) and Mome Mahlangu have managed to merge their business ventures but still have their individual formats relevant today.

Tol As Mo is considered one of the top comedians in the country, not without some controversy, and his wife Mome has grown her fitness and wellness brand into far-reaching corners within the industry.

The couple spoke to The Citizen about what they have planned next.

Mome’s growing wellness brand

Mome, is a fitness guru who is passionate about natural ingredients, particularly moringa and wellness.

For her, eating healthy is a lifestyle and she admits in their household she needs to make sure her kids and husband at least follow suit.

Mome says she and Teekay, the eldest child, are more discipline whilst Mo and their child Khumo, eat anything as they are less health conscious.

“It’s a struggle, honestly speaking, Mo hasn’t been working out, his just surviving off the wellness products,” she says.

These products include superfoods and nutritional meals and not supplements, Mo joked that “supplements only give you expensive urine”.

Picture: Supplied

Mome explains moringa is an immune booster, has plenty of nutritional benefits, and food such as kombucha are part of their daily diet.

Mome has recently appeared on shows such as Afternoon Express spreading her message for wellness. Her products largely consist of moringa in teas, detoxes and soups.

Mome says this lifestyle has been consistent in her life, however, for Tol Ass Mo this was a different journey, as he rather eats his way to good health.

“I consume moringa every day,” it would be easy to assume as he is built for athleticism, agreeing he’s naturally a good runner. However, he has started working with a personal trainer Vusi Mavreka Hlabangwana to improve his fitness levels.

Black Love

It’s a narrative or conversation rarely had about the depiction of black love locally, it is only really mainstreamed and pushed within black media in America. Mome released a book dedicated to this subject called Mome’s the depth of Black Love.

And just like all their business ventures the book is sold on her wellness website. Mome says people don’t understand the concept that is black love and its not about the couple goals people envision it to be.

“I want us to speak about the things behind the words black love,” she says in her book she will go in depth about this, the struggles, the good and bad of black love.

The couple has been together for about 14 years and Mo says black love for him was a rediscovery.

“So many people think black love is hereditary, it’s in your DNA but I didn’t inherit it. I had to learn how to love, especially coming from a family raised by women. [However] they don’t make you feel like you are worth anything. Kuba kunzima (it was bad) growing up in an abusive home where uthando (love) is hardly shown. It’s all about hard love.”

The comedian says his wife’s family taught him “what real love is”, opening up freely about your feelings and feeling heard.

Concluding on the topic he says: “Black love should no longer be that last-minute education… We should let go of the pain”.

The couple didn’t define black love as they played coy, saying people should buy the book.

Uncomfortable conversations

Tol Ass Mo is working on a podcast with fellow comedian Eugene Khoza where they will be tackling a variety of topics, however, Mo says the podcast is directed at men.

Male podcasts have a bad reputation amongst some circles in the industry for their controversial views deemed patriarchial and misogynistic.

Picture: Supplied

Mo says they want a platform where men can speak freely and not be attacked by certain groups as they will talk about uncomfortable conversations.

“We should go back to listening, listen to each other, man to man. Discuss gender-based violence, why men are violent and how some of these men are raised by women.”

Tol Ass Mo says the podcast will challenge people’s views and they hope to create a space for people to speak openly.

It was widely reported that Tol Ass Mo had been “acquitted” of rape charges in August 2022, brought by model Lerato Moloi.

After this experience, Mo has teamed up with Michael Bolhuis in efforts to help those men and women that have been convicted or falsely accused of crimes they did not commit. He says this team consists of qualified professionals to help people get justice.

“I am using myself as a platform for communication for people to find freedom and a way for people to prove their innocence.”

Since the court case battle ended Tol Ass Mo and Mome concluded they have gone back to work.