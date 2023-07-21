WATCH: Carol Bouwer is a proud mom as son graduates from University of London

By Lineo Lesemane

Businesswoman and producer Carol Bouwer took to Instagram to celebrate her son’s graduation.

She said they all gathered at the Barbican to observe the graduation of her son, Danté, and his peers from Bayes Business School at the City University of London.

Carol shared that Danté and his classmates started their varsity life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The start of these young people’s university life was at a time we were all isolated in our homes, uncertain of what was to be of the world. Through it all, with determination, these young minds triumphed!

“Well done graduate class of 2023! Danté, we are so proud of you. What an ace! What a mind! What a gift! To all the aunts and uncles who showed up for D each time you came to London… We are eternally in your debt. Thank you.”

Carol also shared some wisdom by the university’s deputy president.

“Learn something new every day. Reflect on other people’s perspectives (yours cannot be the only view). Time is precious. Spend it wisely (if they discuss others, leave them and find those who discuss ideas). Plan your career and give back! Educate yourself (grow others as you grow).”

Carol Bower’s birthday celebration

A few days ago, Carol celebrated her birthday and took to Instagram to thank her loved ones for their kind birthday messages.

She said she is grateful for the moments of illumination when the Lord turns her face towards the sun.

She added: “Towards the family that envelopes me in so much love, the friends who show up for me when showing up for myself seems too cumbersome. The clients who remind me that indeed they see me and always have. The followers who recognise that I sometimes happen to stand because they have chosen to embrace my heart.

“The detractors who keep me agile even when that is far from intent. The fellow Cancerian souls who celebrate with me at this time of year annually knowing that indeed life is the one gift we are not owed but relish with ample joy – a faithful flock of light that we are.”

