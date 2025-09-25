Amapiano star has not been arrested, says JCPS

A video of the Biri Marung hitmaker being dragged into a police van is circulating on social media.

The Justice, Crime, Prevention and Security (JCPS) has confirmed that Amapiano star Tebogo G. Mashego has not been arrested.

This follows a video circulating on social media showing the Biri Marung hitmaker being dragged into a police van.

According to JCPS, Mashego reportedly behaved strangely and acted violently, assaulting people for no clear reason.

JCPS emphasised that the singer’s removal was a precautionary measure to protect both the public and Mashego, not an arrest.

“Laudium SAPS members were summoned to the scene and, in the interest of public safety, had to forcefully remove him from the community as he was visibly resisting,” the statement read.

Mashego’s social media outburst

Meanwhile, Mashego continues to make headlines following his recent social media outburst.

It began when he went live on Instagram, claiming he was stuck in Nigeria after travelling there for a gig.

The 23-year-old musician pleaded for help to get a flight ticket to return home.

“I came here with people and when we got here, they started changing. I asked them to buy me a ticket so I could return home. Now they say there’s no way I can go because they signed a contract,” Mashego said.

Fellow musician DJ Karri stepped in, confirming on his platforms that he had secured a ticket for Mashego’s return flight.

On the live videos, Mashego also alleged that the Scorpion Kings, Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, owed him millions in unpaid royalties for the hit song Biri Marung.

