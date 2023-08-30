5 things you probably didn’t know about legendary musician Mandoza

Every musician has a story to tell that made them who they are. Here are five things you probably didn't know about the 'Nkalakatha' hitmaker.

South African Kwaito artist Mandoza has had a large impact on the music scene, cementing his status as a legend in the industry.

Mandoza passed away on 18 September 2016 after succumbing to brain tumour cancer.

While Mandoza was known for getting everyone dancing when he performed, there was more to him than just his stage presence.

There are lesser-known and fascinating facets of his life that reveal his distinctive character and interests.

5 facts about Mandoza that might surprise you

1. Cartoon enthusiast

While Mandoza’s musical talent is widely recognized, were you aware of his affection for cartoons? He treasured mornings in front of the TV with his children watching animated series.

He even had the Phineas and Ferb theme song memorised.

2. Culinary delights

In addition to his musical abilities, the singer had a strong fondness for traditional South African food. He held a particular affection for meat-based dishes, relishing the deep tastes of his heritage.

This culinary enthusiasm symbolised his respect for his roots and the connection he nurtured with his family through delightful dining experiences.

3. Stylish persona

Mandoza went beyond setting musical trends and was also a trailblazer in the fashion realm. His passion for clothing was unmistakable, often switching outfits multiple times a day, even within the confines of his home.

He held a particular fondness for brands like Diesel and regularly sported Emporio Armani sunglasses. His assortment of watches further demonstrated his discerning taste for accessories.

Legendary Kwaito musician Mandoza. Picture: Facebook@mandozalegacy

4. Spiritual connection

Even in the glitzy entertainment world, Mandoza had a strong spiritual connection. His friends and family said he often prayed and had heartfelt moments with them before performing or going on tours. This spiritual side was a big part of his life and meant a lot to those close to him.

5. Heartfelt traditions

Mandoza was not just an artistic powerhouse; he was also a devoted family man who held traditions close to his heart.

He introduced the beloved Tshabalala family custom of “take-away Fridays,” a practice that his family continues to observe.

This heartening tradition revolves around sharing take-out meals, representing his dedication to nurturing connections and crafting enduring moments.

