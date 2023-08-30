DJ line-up for DStv Delicious festival revealed

If you haven't bought your tickets yet, maybe the line-up will convince you to attend.

After last year’s fiasco, the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival released a statement on Wednesday ensuring festival goers there will be lots of food options with short waiting times at this year’s celebration.

According to the statement, many food trucks, with a variety of flavours from around the world will be available at the festival taking place from 23 to 24 September.

DJ line-up

It also announced the DJs that will grace the stage at the festival.

The main stage will feature Maxwell, Tems, Robert Glasper, Joyous Celebration, Arrested Development, Zakes Bantwini, Shalamar, Incognito, Oskido, and more.

Femi Kuti graced the stage at the DStv Delicious Festival in 2017. Picture: Instagram@DStv Delicious Festival

On Saturday, 23 September, Scorpion Kings, Myztro, Daliwonga, Stunna, Yahoo, Dbn Gogo, DJ Mdu, and LeeArt will be providing the entertainment from afternoon till night.

On Sunday, 24 September, DJs like Venom, Nobantu, Kelvin Momo, Toss, DJ Zinhle, Murumba Pitch, Tyler ICU, and Kwesta will be playing the latest dance hits. And since Monday is a public holiday, you can dance all night without worrying about being at work early the next morning.

Apart from the music, the festival’s main attraction is the food which can be found along the Proudly South African Delicious Mile.

For its 10th anniversary, the festival organisers are making sure there’s a variety of tasty dishes from around the world.

Food from the Dstv Delicious festival. Picture: Instagram@Dstv Delicious festival

Local culinary highlights and international flavours

One of the local food stars in the spotlight will be The Gourmet Shrine, which won the 2022 Soweto Kota Festival.

Cook Vusi Mkhabela will serve up delicious gourmet kotas with fresh and wholesome ingredients fit for royalty.

For another tasty choice, Sumting Fresh, will once again offer their famous fried chicken. And if you like spicy food, do not miss Joburg’s well-known Poppy’s peri-peri chicken.

“We have a cosmopolitan feast of flavours lined up, but since it’s the Heritage Day weekend we are keeping the essence of our food offering quintessentially and deliciously South African,” said Funeka Pepetta, Media Director of the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

Seafood and plant-based delights

If meat is not your thing, try vegan and pescetarian dishes from Exotically Divine, The Prawnery, and The Trout Palace. These seafood options are new and set to be a hit.

For drinks, choose from Yamama Gemmer’s non-alcoholic ginger beer and the trendy bubble tea, available at the Proudly South African Village where local traders sell their goods.

Also, 50 young informal traders will gain hands-on experience at the festival. They are part of the new Delicious Festival Trader Academy, learning to run businesses effectively in formal environments.

Crowds having a good time at the Dstv Delicious festival. Picture: Instagram@Dstv Delicious festiva

