WATCH: Tyla’s ‘spirit tunnel’ moment hits over 6 million views in less than 24 hours

Tyla is also set to grace the cover of British Vogue's March issue.

Tyla’s ‘spirit tunnel’ moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show has gone viral, gathering more than 6 million views on TikTok in less than 24 hours.

A ‘spirit tunnel’ welcome is a popular tradition on Hudson’s show, where the staff sing and dance for special guests as they walk onto the set.

The ritual has been used to surprise many international superstars, including Angela Bassett, Common, Ariana DeBose, Gwen Stefani, and Serena Williams, to name a few.

It has produced viral moments, including the famous “Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa” chant for Mufasa: The Lion King star Aaron Pierre.

For Tyla, the team put a unique spin on the tradition by performing a lively rendition of her hit song Water.

Tyla on her British Vogue cover experience

On the The Jennifer Hudson Show, Tyla spoke about her upcoming British Vogue cover.

The 23-year-old global star is set to grace the cover of the March 2025 issue of British Vogue magazine.

She joins a prestigious list of stars — including Cynthia Erivo, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Laverne Cox, Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, and Kate Moss — who have previously graced the cover of the magazine.

“I was so excited, the team was so fun. All of us got along so well. … I didn’t want it to end. We tried so many different outfits, we were just having fun, and I was involved with the outfits and everything, so it felt like a group thing,” she told Jennifer.

In her interview with Vogue, Tyla reflected on her journey from a young girl with big dreams to the multi-award-winning global sensation she is today.

The Vogue feature also includes a video segment where she prepares her favourite home-cooked meal — pap, boerewors, and chutney — showcasing her love for traditional South African cuisine.

