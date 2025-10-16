Tyla’s debut album makes Rolling Stone’s list of greatest albums of the century

Tyla’s breakthrough single Water also earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s '250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far'.

Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla’s self-titled debut album has been named among Rolling Stone’s “250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far.”

The list highlights albums released since 2001 across a variety of styles, genres and global influences.

Tyla’s album, released in March 2024, was ranked at number 240.

The publication praised her fusion of amapiano, afrobeats, hip-hop and pop sounds.

“After taking the world by storm with Water, South African artist Tyla’s debut rocked the intersection of dance and Afropop,” Rolling Stone wrote.

The review described her as a “young star” who brings global sounds together while staying rooted in her African heritage.

Tyla’s ‘Water’ ranked at number 135

Tyla’s breakthrough single Water also earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s “250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far,” ranking at number 135.

Released in July 2023, Water went viral through the “Water Dance Challenge” on social media, becoming a global hit.

It peaked at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached the top 10 in several countries, making Tyla the highest-charting African female solo artist in Billboard history.

The single earned her multiple accolades, including the first-ever Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, Top Afrobeats Song at the Billboard Music Awards, and Best Afrobeats Video at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Rolling Stone praised the song’s amapiano rhythm and Tyla’s “breathy, iridescent voice,” calling it “the opening shot of what may well prove to be Afrobeats’ biggest global pop crossover.”

