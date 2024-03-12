Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

12 Mar 2024

WATCH: Cheslin Kolbe’s wife on momcation in Seychelles

The couple recently celebrated their daughter's 7th birthday.

Cheslin Kolbe's wife Layla Kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe’s wife Layla Kolbe. Picture: Instagram/@layla_kolbe

“Enjoy every moment, babe; you deserve this,” commented Springboks’ winger Cheslin Kolbe as his wife Layla Kolbe shared snippets of her luxurious momcation.

Layla is having the time of her life in Seychelles. She posted a video on her Instagram page, offering her followers an exclusive look inside her getaway.

Before jetting off to her tropical adventure, Layla celebrated her eldest daughter’s 7th birthday.

She penned a heartwarming message on Sunday, expressing gratitude for the joy she brings into her life.

“How are we at 7? I have no words! You are my biggest blessing! Thank you for making me a mother! I am so proud to be yours.

“May you always be greatly blessed, dearly loved, and highly favoured, my superstar!” Layla wrote, reflecting on her journey as a mother.

ALSO READ: PICS: Cheslin Kolbe and his family end the year on a high note in Japan

More birthday celebrations

Last month, Layla pulled out all the stops for her son’s first birthday with a party themed “One Wild Year”, decorated in gentle, neutral colours.

“Baby-boy’s Wild One Birthday. The most delicious cake always [and] balloon backdrop & set up,” she wrote, captioning a video on Instagram.

Layla and Cheslin have three beautiful kids together: two daughters, Kylah (7) and Mila Skye (3), and a baby boy Cayden (1). The pair celebrate six years of marriage this year.

Cheslin is currently based in Japan where he moved last year after officially signing with the Tokyo club, Suntory Sungoliath, for the 2023-24 season.

“This is going to be a new chapter and challenge in my career, and I’d like to thank everyone who made the move possible,” said Cheslin in a statement released at the time, expressing his excitement about joining the Japanese club.

NOW READ: Mark Pilgrim’s partner in hospital, a little over a year after the broadcaster’s passing

Cheslin Kolbe Seychelles

